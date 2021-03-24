London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal eased past Ireland’s Rachael Darragh in straight games in the women’’s singles opening round to make a winning start to her campaign at the Orleans Masters in Franche on Wednesday.

The Super 100 tournament in France is part of the restructured Olympic qualification period.

The fourth seeded Indian, who needs as many ranking points as possible to make it to her fourth Olympics, took just 21 minutes to beat Darragh 21-9, 21-5 and set up a clash with France’s Marie Batomene.

Nehwal had pulled out of the opening round of All England Open Championships last week after suffering a thigh injury. She played on Wednesday with heavy strapping around her right quad region but moved with comfort on the court, managing to get her lunges right in what was just a brief test.

Top Indian male shuttler Srikanth Kidambi, seeded number one, entered the third round with a 21-15, 21-10 win over compatriot Ajay Jayaram 21-15 21-10 in 25 minutes.

In the first round, Srikanth had received a bye, while Ajay had prevailed 19-21 23-21 21-16 over fellow Indian Alap Mishra.

The result of the day for the Indian contingent was an impressive come-from-behind win for world No 112 Kiran George against former top 10 shuttler HS Prannoy. The youngster won 13-21, 21-16, 23-21 after saving a match point in the decider. He was trailing 6-11 at the decider but showed great temperament to bounce back against Prannoy, who is seeded seventh at this event.

On Tuesday, George had stunned Netherland’s Mark Caljouw, who had reached the semifinals of All England Championships last week, 13-21, 21-18, 22-20 in a thrilling opening round match. George will be up against French veteran Brice Leverdez in the next round.

Another seeded Indian men’s singles player was also knocked out. Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap, seeded fifth, was defeated in straight games by local shuttler Toma Junior Popov 21-7, 21-17 in 32 minutes.

Elsewhere, Dhruv Kapila and Ashwini Ponnappa advance in mixed doubles with a straight-games win. They defeated Bulgaria’s Iliyan Stoynov and Hristomira Popovska 21-8, 21-12 and will face Callum Hemming and Vicotria Williams from England next.

Mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy beat Austria’s Dominik Stipsits and Serena Au Yeong 21-7, 21-18. The Indian duo will meet Denmark’s Niclas Nohr and Amalie Magelund next.

Ira Sharma, who was promoted to the main draw from the women’s singles qualification, saw off France’s Leonice Huet 12-21, 21-14, 21-17 and will square off against Bulgaria’s Mariya Mitsova.

Also on Tuesday, Mithun Manjunath beat France’s Lucas Claerbout 21-14 21-10 but Subhankar Dey lost 17-21 13-21 to Denmark’s Ditlev Jaeger Holm in the opening round.

(With PTI inputs)