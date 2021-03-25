India vs Oman, international friendly live updates: Action underway in Dubai
Follow live updates from the game as Igor Stimac’s men begin preparations for remaining World Cup qualifiers.
Indian football team will be back on the field after 492 days as they face Oman in Dubai’s Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in an international friendly game.
Stimac has selected a youthful team for the friendly matches with 12 faces under the age of 25. With an average age of 24, the Croatian will hope his young players bring a fearless attitude to the team.
Under the Croatian, India have won just one match but after a long break Stimac would hope for a fresh start.
Up agai9nst Oman, ranked 23 places above India in the Fifa rankings, the task will be tough, but with increased competition for places, the Blue Tigers would be willing to impress.
Live updates
12’ India 0-0 Oman
India win their first corner of the game but nothing comes of it. Needed a batter delivery from Bipin Singh there.
5’ India 0-0 Oman
Energetic start to the game. Oman looking sharp and have put India under some early pressure. The Blue Tigers have dealt with the danger relatively well so far.
1’ India 0-0 Oman
KICK OFF! The action is underway in Dubai
TEAM NEWS: Six debutants for India, Amrinder Singh starts ahead of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal
India XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan (C), Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Rowllin Borges, Suresh Singh, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh
Debutants: Akash Mishra, Ashutosh Mehta, Chinglensana Singh, Bipin Singh, Suresh Singh and Jeakson Singh
6:45 pm: India haven’t had the best of times under Igor Stimac so far, will that change tonight?
Read Preview: Youthful Blue Tigers set for a relaunch under Stimac
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Indian football team’s friendly against Oman. The Blue Tigers were winless in eight matches before the pandemic disrupted the Asian football calendar. Having narrowly lost to Oman in the World Cup qualifiers, can India turn the tables on their opponents tonight?