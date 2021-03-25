12’ India 0-0 Oman

India win their first corner of the game but nothing comes of it. Needed a batter delivery from Bipin Singh there.

5’ India 0-0 Oman

Energetic start to the game. Oman looking sharp and have put India under some early pressure. The Blue Tigers have dealt with the danger relatively well so far.

1’ India 0-0 Oman

KICK OFF! The action is underway in Dubai

TEAM NEWS: Six debutants for India, Amrinder Singh starts ahead of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal

India XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan (C), Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Rowllin Borges, Suresh Singh, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh

Debutants: Akash Mishra, Ashutosh Mehta, Chinglensana Singh, Bipin Singh, Suresh Singh and Jeakson Singh

6:45 pm: India haven’t had the best of times under Igor Stimac so far, will that change tonight?

Read Preview: Youthful Blue Tigers set for a relaunch under Stimac

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Indian football team’s friendly against Oman. The Blue Tigers were winless in eight matches before the pandemic disrupted the Asian football calendar. Having narrowly lost to Oman in the World Cup qualifiers, can India turn the tables on their opponents tonight?