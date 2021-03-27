Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar said on Saturday that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was quarantining at home.

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I’ve tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative,” Tendulkar tweeted.

The 47-year-old said that he tested himself after experiencing mild symptoms and is following the protocols advised by doctors.

Tendulkar was part of the India Legends team at the recently concluded Road Safety World Series cricket tournament in Raipur. He returned to Mumbai earlier this week.

Covid-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra, the highest contributor of infections in India, with 36,902 new cases recorded on Friday. Of these, Mumbai reported 5,513 new infections. A night curfew will be imposed in Maharashtra from Sunday amid the sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday warned that the restrictions could get stricter if people do not follow coronavirus guidelines. He also directed authorities to ensure that there were plenty of hospital beds and medicines available.