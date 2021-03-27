India’s Vijayveer Sidhu and Tejaswani claimed the gold medal in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event of the ISSF World Cup in Delhi on Saturday.

In an all-Indian gold medal match, they comfortably beat Gurpreet Singh and Abhidnya Patil 9-1 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

In the Qualification 2, Gurpreet and Patil finished at the top with a total score of 370 while the team of 16-year-old Tejaswani and 18-year-old Sidhu aggregated 368.

On Friday, Sidhu won the individual silver medal in the 25 rapid fire pistol event ahead of Anish Bhanwala and Gurpreet.

Later, India missed out on a medal in the trap mixed team event as Kynan Chenai and Shreyasi Singh went down to Turkey in the bronze medal match.

Leaders India continued its dominant show in the tournament, extending their medals tally to 13 gold, eight silver and six bronze for a total of 27 podium finishes.

With PTI Inputs