The Boxing Federation of India announced a strong 20-member Indian contingent to participate at the upcoming 2021 Aiba youth men’s and women’s World Boxing Championships to be held at Kielce, Poland from April 10-24.

Fresh from the heroics at the recent Adriatic Pearl Tournament, 2019 Asian Youth champion Naorem Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Vinka (60kg), Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) and three-time Khelo India gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) are the key highlights of the formidable women’s side.

The five pugilists, who produced gold medal-winning performances and ensured the team finish atop the table in Montenegro last month, will be accompanied by Gitika (48kg), Arshi Khanam (54kg), Poonam (57kg), Nisha (64kg) and Khushi (81kg) to present a tough Indian challenge in the women’s category at the prestigious championship.

A biennial event that had men’s and women’s championships played together for the first time in 2018 in Hungary where the Indian contingent concluded with two gold, two silver and six bronze medals. And one of the finest finishes also came in the 2017 edition where India finished atop the table with remarkable five gold medals.

The men’s team will be spearheaded by the Asian Youth Championship silver medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg). The Asian Junior champion Chongtham Bishwamitra (49kg) also found himself a spot in the men’s side. Bishwamitra has been highly impressive in the trials where he defeated Khelo India gold medallist Priyanshu Dabas.

While the other boxers who made the cut for the Youth World Championships are Vikas (52), Sachin (56kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg), Sumit (69kg), Manish (75kg), Vinit (81 kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg) and Jugnoo (+91kg).

The team will be leaving on March 31 for a 10-day advanced preparatory camp in Wladyslawowo, Poland and following that they will be participating in the World Championships which will witness a highly competitive action in the presence of 487 boxers from 66 nations.