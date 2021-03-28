India finished their prolific campaign at the ISSF World Cup in Delhi with two more gold medals and a silver on Sunday. The hosts won a total of 30 medals – 15 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze at at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

On the last competition day, the Indian trio of Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari and Manisha Keer claimed the gold medal in the women’s trap team final after blanking Kazakhstan 6-0. The men’s team of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Lakshay Sheoran and Kynan Chenai followed it with a gold medal in the men’s trap team event , fighting back to beat Kazakhstan.

Earlier in the day, Vijayveer Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh and Adarsh Singh took home the silver medal in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team event.

In the women’s team trap gold medal match, India notched a crushing win over Kazakhstan’s Sarsenkul Rysbekova, Aizhan Dosmagambetova and Mariya Dmitriyenko, taking the number of gold won by India to 14 in the tournament.

The Indian shooters missed very few shots in the final and proved to be too good for their opponents.

Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Singh, Kumari and Keer scored 321 in the qualification rounds on Thursday. Kazakhstan’s Rysbekova, Dosmagambetova and Dmitriyenko shot a total of 308.

In the men’s gold medal match, visitors led 2-0 at the start before the Indians came back to level the scores. Slovakia went ahead again only for the home shooters to rally one more time and make it 4-4.

In the deciding round, India shot better to emerge 6-4 winners.

Kazakhstan’s Victor Khassyanov, Maxim Kolomoyets and Andrey Mogilevskiy bagged the bronze medal beating Qatar’s Mohammed Al Rumaihi, Saeed Abusharib and Nasser Ali Al Hemaidi 6-4.

Together, the Indian team of Chenai, Tondaiman and Sheoran aggregated 494 in the qualification held here on Thursday. The Slovakians Michal Slamka, Filip Marinov and Adrian Drobny shot a total of 498 in their qualifying.

Chenai, who finished fourth in both the individual men’s trap and mixed team final with Shreyasi Singh to miss out on a podium, had something to cheer about as he ended the campaign on a positive note.

In the men’s rapid fire team gold medal match, USA’s Keith Sanderson, Jack Hobson Leverett III, and Henry Turner Leverett won the gold medal with a 10-2 victory over the home team.

In Qualification 2, the Indian trio of Gurpreet, Vijayveer and Adarsh was second with a total score of 552, with the three shooting 184, 178, and 190 respectively. The American team topped this stage with an aggregate of 571.

The 18-year-old Vijayveer won the individual silver medal in the rapid fire event on Friday and then teamed up with Tejaswani to win the gold medal in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event.

With PTI Inputs