Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the most runs in Indian Premier League history. He opened up a handy lead at the top with Suresh Raina missing the 2020 edition. The Indian captain has amassed 5878 runs in the Indian Premier League so far, at an average of 38.16, and a strike-rate of 130.73. He has, of course, been a part of RCB set-up throughout.

With Kohli deciding to open the innings regularly the coming season, his numbers could get a substantial push as he will have the opportunity to maximise time spent in the middle. His sensational run in 2016 came when he opened the batting.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2016 Year Mat Runs HS Ave SR 100s 50s 2016 16 973 113 81.08 152.03 4 7

Raina, who has scored 5368 runs in the tournament, looks fit and will be keen to have an impact for the Chennai Super Kings this season too after missing out last year.

The Indian duo at the top are followed by David Warner, who has been arguably been the most consistent foreign star in the league. He has scored an amazing 48 half-centuries in the league at an average of 42.71. He seemed to have adopted an anchor’s role in the last few seasons but last year, he decided to bat more freely towards the end and the approach seemed to pay instant dividends.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan complete the top five who each have more than 5,000 runs to their name. Following them are superstars AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, who stand a chance to enter the 5,000-club this year. At No 8 is MS Dhoni, and if he manages to join the aforementioned players with 5,000 runs then chances are CSK will have a good season. Robin Uthappa, who is now with CSK is at No 9 with Gautam Gambhir the only non-active player in the top 10.

Here’s a look at the top 10 run-getters in the IPL:

Top 10 run-getters in IPL history No PLAYER Mat Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli 192 5878 113 38.16 130.73 5 39 503 201 2 Suresh Raina 193 5368 100* 33.34 137.14 1 38 493 194 3 David

Warner 142 5254 126 42.71 141.54 4 48 510 195 4 Rohit

Sharma 200 5230 109* 31.31 130.61 1 39 458 213 5 Shikhar Dhawan 176 5197 106* 34.41 126.87 2 41 591 108 6 AB de Villiers 169 4849 133* 40.40 151.91 3 38 390 235 7 Chris

Gayle 132 4772 175* 41.13 150.11 6 31 384 349 8 MS Dhoni 204 4632 84* 40.99 136.75 0 23 313 216 9 Robin

Uthappa 189 4607 87 27.92 129.99 0 24 454 163 10 Gautam Gambhir 154 4217 93 31.23 123.88 0 36 491 59 (Before IPL 2021)

Stats: iplt20.com