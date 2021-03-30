Sergio Aguero, who will always be associated with a single gilded moment in Manchester City’s history, is starting his long goodbye from the club with his position secure as one of the Premier League’s all-time greats.

He is the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history and is fourth on the all-time Premier League goalscoring list, with 181 goals. He holds the record for the most hat-tricks in the Premier League era, with 12 to his name.

Fans in the blue half of Manchester are coming to terms with the impending departure of the 32-year-old striker, who will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Aguero joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, three years after the club was taken over by Abu Dhabi owners, and will leave after 10 trophy-laden years as the club’s record goalscorer, with 257 goals in 384 games so far.

“When a cycle comes to an end, many sensations arise,” the Argentine wrote on Twitter.

“A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole 10 seasons – unusual for a professional player in this day and age.”

Aguero has won four Premier League titles, with a fifth looking almost certain this season for City. Pep Guardiola’s side also remain in the hunt for a historic quadruple.

Team-mate Kevin De Bruyne hailed him as a “City legend forever” while City defender Aymeric Laporte described him as a “class act” on and off the pitch.

Aguero has struggled with injuries since having knee surgery in the close season. A hamstring problem complicated his comeback and then he had to sit out a month after a coronavirus infection.

Those factors will have played a part in City’s decision not to offer him a new contract but the player himself is adamant he is far from finished, saying he is ready to face his new challenge with “passion and professionalism”.

Even nine years after the event, it is impossible to separate Aguero from the goal that forever earned his place in the hearts of City fans.

Manchester United were seconds away from celebrating yet another Premier League title, prolonging the agony of their neighbours, who had not been crowned English champions since 1968.

But Aguero had other ideas, receiving the ball from Mario Balotelli and thundering home a finish to secure a 3-2 victory against QPR and send the Etihad into raptures.

There is even a 93:20 lounge at the stadium in a nod to the timing of Aguero’s dramatic title-clinching winner.

The Argentine became the club’s record goalscorer when he overtook Eric Brook’s 78-year landmark in 2017 and is now far out on his own.

Aguero’s problems with injuries and illness this season mean he has made just 14 appearances and he has scored just three times.

But former City defender Micah Richards, who won the title alongside Aguero in the 2011/12 season – believes the Argentine still has a lot to offer.

“Unless you get (Kylian) Mbappe, (Erling) Haaland or (Harry) Kane, what striker are you going to get to replace him? You get another year out of him,” Richards told the BBC.

City have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund hotshot Haaland, who is one of the most coveted players in world football, and Kane could be another option.

Aguero himself is adamant his departure does not mean the end of the story for him personally.

Barcelona are reported to be potential suitors and the Argentine has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Inter Milan.

City, for their part, hope to have thousands of fans back in their stadium as Covid-19 restrictions are eased – in time to say farewell to Aguero and give a fitting send-off to one of their true greats.

Staggering. That’s a word that will have a special part when his career with City is looked at in the years to come. Here are some staggering stats that show his impact over the last decade:

Premier League all-time leading goalscorers Rank Player Nationality Goals scored 1. Alan Shearer England 260 2. Wayne Rooney England 208 3. Andrew Cole England 187 4. Sergio Agüero Argentina 181 5. Frank Lampard England 177 6. Thierry Henry France 175 7. Robbie Fowler England 163 8. Jermain Defoe England 162 9. Harry Kane England 160 10. Michael Owen England 150

Most goals in a single Premier League match 5 - Andrew Cole (Manchester United v Ipswich Town; 4 March 1995)

5 - Alan Shearer (Newcastle United v Sheffield Wednesday; 19 September 1999)

5 - Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur v Wigan Athletic; 22 November 2009)

5 - Dimitar Berbatov (Manchester Unitedv Blackburn Rovers; 27 November 2010)

5 - Sergio Aguero (Manchester City v Newcastle United; 3 October 2015)

Most shots on target in Premier League history Rank Player Nationality Shots on target 1. Wayne Rooney England 467 2. Sergio Agüero Argentina 415 3. Harry Kane England 390 4. Robin van Persie Netherlands 360 5. Jermain Defoe England 342

🗣️ "A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole 10 seasons."



🤔 How would you describe Sergio Agüero to someone who hasn't seen him play?#UCL pic.twitter.com/KHtFvjGIEp — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 30, 2021

20 - @aguerosergiokun has scored 20+ goals in a Premier League season on six separate occasions, with only the competition's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer doing so in more (7). Greats. pic.twitter.com/4BPtxhEFId — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 30, 2021

Sergio Agüero is Manchester City's all-time leading goal-scorer, the top-scoring foreign player in Premier League history and has scored more hat-tricks in the competition than any other player.



King Kun. 👑 pic.twitter.com/Znv4wK78Oz — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 29, 2021

12 - @aguerosergiokun has scored 12 hat-tricks in the Premier League, with his most recent against Aston Villa in January 2020 taking him one clear of Alan Shearer's record that had stood since 1999. Collector. pic.twitter.com/GZjniX1EmC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 30, 2021

Premier League 🏆🏆🏆🏆

FA Cup 🏆

League Cup 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Community Shield 🏆🏆🏆



Still a quadruple to play for this season. @aguerosergiokun will leave Manchester City a legend 😤 pic.twitter.com/HURRRq4p15 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 29, 2021

93:20 - @aguerosergiokun has scored a club-record 181 goals for Manchester City in the Premier League, however only one of those was a winning goal in the 90th minute of a game (versus QPR in May 2012). Agüeroooo. pic.twitter.com/C7ggbWM77J — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 30, 2021

257 - @aguerosergiokun has scored 257 goals in 384 games for Manchester City in all competitions; the most of any player in the club's history. Legend. pic.twitter.com/blcd5LEhha — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 30, 2021

