The rivalries in the Indian Premier League have grown with every passing season and the one between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore has been among the most intense, especially on social media.

Ahead of the 2021 season, a possible blunder by Twitter has fanned the flames of the rivalry again.

As part of their customised hashtags emoji package for sports events, Twitter released the hashflags for all teams and their taglines on Saturday. But the tech seems to have gone a bit wrong as RCB’s team name and tagline featured a CSK jersey emoji alongside it.

The goof-up was cue for cricket fans on Twitter to show off their funny side as memes and jokes abounded, including from the teams involved. There was no official reaction from Twitter though.

Here are some of the best reactions.

Hey @Twitter @TwitterIndia, looks like you need better tech engineers. Bengaluru is the right place to start hiring. #WhatsWithYourEmojis — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 3, 2021

Twitter’s faux pas of #RCB is now breaking news. pic.twitter.com/FopIS6rLx3 — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) April 3, 2021

Twitter hashtag #PlayBold comes with CSK jersey because the tagline suits them more than RCB. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 3, 2021