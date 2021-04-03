Delhi Capitals’ and India all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for Covid-19 and kept in isolation, the IPL franchise said on Saturday.

Patel is the second IPL player to have returned a positive report after Nitish Rana. The left-handed Kolkata Knight Riders batsman had initially tested positive for Covid-19 but later returned a negative report.

“Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for Covid-19. He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second Covid-19 test, came positive,” the franchise said in a statement.

“He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Axar recently got 27 wickets in three Tests in his debut series against England.

Meanwhile, a positive case has also emerged from Chennai Super Kings’ media content team.

The member isn’t a part of the bio-bubble. The team’s training schedule remains unaffected.

The growing Covid-19 cases in the country, especially in Maharashtra have concerned the BCCI especially after ten ground staff members at the Wankhede stadium tested positive for Covid-19.

Indore and Hyderabad have been kept as stand-by venues if the IPL matches have to be shifted out of Mumbai.

The 2021 edition of the IPL is set to begin on April 9.

With PTI inputs