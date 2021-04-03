The Badminton World Federation will vote for a proposed change to the existing scoring system in the sport when the governing body will meet in May, according to a report in the Reuters.

The change proposes a shift from best of three games to a best of five games but with an 11 point format instead of the current 21-point one.

The change proposed by Badminton Indonesia and Badminton Maldives with a view to make badminton more interesting and television friendly.

“The proposed scoring system change is part of my vision to make badminton more exciting and to increase the entertainment value for stakeholders and fans,” said Poul-Erik Hoyer, the BWF president and 1996 Olympic champion for Denmark.

“This is only proposed to be introduced after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. So, I’m confident this is a more favourable time to affect this change,” he added.

Similar attempts to alter the rule were unsuccessful in 2014 and 2018. For a successful change, a two-thirds majority will need to approve it.

The change if approved by BWF will come into effect after the Tokyo Olympics.