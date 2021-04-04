Australia beat New Zealand by six wickets in the first match of their three-match One-Day International series to set a new record for most consecutive victories in the 50-over format across men’s and women’s cricket.

After bowling out New Zealand for 212 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Australia rode on half-centuries by wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy (65 off 68), star all-rounder Ellyse Perry (56* off 79), and Ashleigh Gardner (53* off 41) to finish in 38.3 overs.

This was the Australian women’s team’s 22nd consecutive win in ODI cricket as they went past the record set by the Australian men’s team in 2003.

They've done it!



A record-breaking 22 straight ODI wins for the all-conquering @AusWomenCricket team as they defeat NZ by six wickets at Bay Oval.



Legends. #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/Xc5ogMDPUi — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 4, 2021

Australia win game one by six wickets. Congratulations to @AusWomenCricket on their world record effort. Impressive performance to complete the record today. #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/gBH6GMyfWT — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) April 4, 2021

There's the World Record for Meg Lanning's sensational side! Most consecutive wins in 50-over international cricket of all time.



Australian women's team, 22 matches: March 2018-April 2021



Australian men's team, 21 matches: January 2003-May 2003.



What a team.#NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/C999M9jNVW — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 4, 2021

With the preceding T20 International series ending in a 1-1 draw, Australia won the toss and elected to chase in the first ODI against New Zealand on Sunday.

Opener Lauren Down hit a 134-ball 90 but the hosts failed to get any other significant contribution with the bat. Megan Schutt (4/32) and Nicola Carey (3/34) were the pick for the bowlers for Australia.

The visitors were then given a bit of a scare as opener Rachael Haynes (14) and skipper Meg Lanning (5) fell cheaply. But the experienced duo of Healy and Perry then got together for a 78-run partnership for the third wicket.

Beth Mooney (12) didn’t add much but Perry stuck around to finish off the chase with Gardner in 38.3 overs.

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.