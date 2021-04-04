The Australian women’s cricket team won its 22nd consecutive One-Day International and surpassed the record set by Ricky Ponting’s 2003 side for most consecutive wins on the way to a six-wicket victory against New Zealand on Sunday.

The tourists were rarely troubled at Mount Maunganui with Player Of The Match Megan Schutt taking four wickets to restrict New Zealand to 212 all out after Australia captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening game of a three-match series.

Alyssa Healy (65), Ellyse Perry (56 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (53 not out) then struck impressive half-centuries to make easy work of the chase with 69 balls to spare and lift the current world champions above Ponting’s star-studded 2003 team with a 22nd straight victory.

“It’s a great achievement from this group over a long period of time,” Lanning said after the match.

“Those wins have come over three years, which I think just shows how consistent we’ve been at this format.”

The Southern Stars have not lost an ODI since October 2017.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to their phenomenal achievement:

Feeling the love from over here in New Zealand, massive thanks to all of you for the support! 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/I4V37kU6f8 — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) April 4, 2021

Huge congratulations to the Australian Women's Cricket Team on a record-breaking 22nd consecutive ODI win!



Outstanding achievement, outstanding team. https://t.co/5nfGtE1pr3 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) April 4, 2021

Amazing contribution from a heap of people over a three-year period, but special shout-out to Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Rachael Haynes who played in each of the 22 straight ODI wins! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/kUQBPmXeeL — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) April 4, 2021

A remarkable group of women doing remarkable things, and all class while doing so.



Plus an administration that has stepped up and is investing in #womeninsports.



Truly pathbreaking. https://t.co/48NK0EvWxF — Karunya (@kuks) April 4, 2021

Incredible feat by Australia. So many architects behind this world record. Bears testimony to the leadership of Lanning and Haynes, coach Mott's contribution to this journey, and the continued investments made by CA at various levels of the women's cricket set-up in the country. https://t.co/XngfSi0qQ5 — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) April 4, 2021

That’s incredible! We always used to talk about the Australian women’s and men’s team of the late 90s early 2000s but this Australian women’s team will go down as one of the greatest ever if not the greatest! ⭐️🔥💥 https://t.co/pChQ2dfIeX — Isa Guha (@isaguha) April 4, 2021

Congratulations 🎉 to the @AusWomenCricket on breaking the World Record for the most consecutive ODI wins!! 22 in a row, over three years in the making & a pandemic in the middle. They beat @RickyPonting’s side!! Amazing effort by the entire team & support staff. — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 4, 2021

Gardner belts a six to bring up her 50, seal the win and Australia women now have the longest winning streak in ODI history! What an achievement! #NZvAUS — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) April 4, 2021

The Aussie team's achievement is a further testament to the investment in the women's game by the CA in the last few years. They're leaving the rest of the world behind, and we're only watching. — Habil Ahmed (@hblahmed) April 4, 2021

This is what happens when you invest in your women's team. You get champions. More cricket. More domestic tournaments. More domestic leagues. This Australian team not only had a core group of players, but youngsters that delivered when called upon in their run of 22 wins. — Arjun (@ArjunNamboo) April 4, 2021

It speaks volumes about the structures they have in place. "Trust in process" is a cliche in sport but this team exemplifies it. It certainly helps they are just really good at the cricket thing when they step out on the field but it's also about so much more. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 4, 2021

Highlights from Australia women's world record run of consecutive ODI wins:



India v Australia

12-18 Mar 2018



1st ODI

Jonassen 4-30

Bolton 100*https://t.co/oFqyYfJB1g



2nd ODI

Bolton 84https://t.co/kUgaXgDmDF



3rd ODI

Healy 133https://t.co/ltjLsElNHL — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) April 4, 2021

Most consecutive wins in ODI cricket:



22* - Australia Women (2018-Present)

21 - Australia Men (2003)

17 - Australia Women (1997-1999)

16 - Australia Women (1999-2000)

16 - India Women (2016-2017)#NZvAUS #NZWvAUSW — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) April 4, 2021

22nd consecutive ODI win for Australia Women, the longest winning streak in ODI cricket (Men/Women).



Batting 1st: 12 wins (11 wins by a margin of 60+ runs including six 150+ run wins)



Chasing: 10 wins (9 wins with 25+ balls to spare including six wins with 10+ overs) #NZWvAUSW — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 4, 2021

Australia women become first team to win 22 ODI matches in a row, beating Australia men's 21 in a row in 2003.



The women's team have 4 players featuring in all 22 wins - Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. The men's team had none in common.#NZvAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 4, 2021

(With inputs from PTI)