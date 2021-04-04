Field Watch Watch: When Virat Kohli scripted a brilliant run-chase against South Africa in the 2014 World T20 SF Kohli, who had called it his best T20 innings then, produced a ruthless knock (72*) against South Africa as India chased down 172 to defeat SA in Dhaka. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago Updated 13 minutes ago Virat Kohli (R) reacts at the end of 2014 World T20 Semi-final against SA | AFP A @imVkohli masterclass 💫🗓️ Seven years ago vs South Africa. pic.twitter.com/YL2k0zzmV0— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) April 4, 2021 Play Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indian cricket Virat Kohli World T20 Cricket Read Comments