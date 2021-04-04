South Africa levelled the series with a 17-run win in the second one-day international against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday despite a spectacular innings by opening batsman Fakhar Zaman.

Fakhar hit 193 off 155 balls with 10 sixes and 18 fours but he lacked support as Pakistan made 324 for nine in reply to South Africa’s 341 for six.

Fakhar Zaman’s innings progression: 50 off 70 balls 99 off 106 151 off 128 193 off 155

Quinton de Kock, captain Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller hit half-centuries for South Africa, who were sent in.

Pakistan’s chances seemed to be minimal when fast bowler Anrich Nortje dismissed captain Babar Azam for 31 in his first over and followed up with two more quick wickets to reduce the tourists to 85 for four.

However, Fakhar launched an astonishing assault to keep their hopes alive until he was run out in the last over. That run out too was under controversial circumstances. While the match was all but over at that point of time, he was dismissed seven runs short of what would have been his second double century.

Fakhar Zaman’s innings finished as the highest score ever in ODIs while batting second.

Here are some reactions to the innings:

💬 Fakhar Zaman played an extraordinary innings. I wasn't expecting this kind of onslaught from him. Probably the best innings I have come across: Temba Bavuma#SAvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/VmnsUPybY4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 4, 2021

Fakhar Zaman "It feels great, but it would be much better if we had won the game" #SAvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/RzNlsUzDm0 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 4, 2021

🏏 193 runs

⚪ 155 balls

🔥 18 fours and 10 sixes



What an exceptional knock from @FakharZamanLive 🙌



It is also the highest individual score at the Wanderers!#SAvPAK | https://t.co/xcauK7pG9h pic.twitter.com/L5jcrcSIDf — ICC (@ICC) April 4, 2021

Thumbs up for @FakharZamanLive

What a great knock 👏

missed the much deserved double 💯 but the way he kept that big chase alive till last over was absolutely outstanding.#PAKvSA — Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) April 4, 2021

What a remarkable inning it was @FakharZamanLive! The best thing is that we fought till the last ball. #Champion — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) April 4, 2021

You fought hard,you did everything but its a game,we never forget your this marvelous effort.👏

شاباش

#PAKvSA@FakharZamanLive — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) April 4, 2021

Really unfortunate to get out that way but what an innings! Happy for @FakharZamanLive quite a way to announce his return #SAvPAK — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) April 4, 2021

Amazing Scenes at the End with whole SA dugout coming out to applaud Fakhar for his effort. pic.twitter.com/WXVm9LPvoa — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) April 4, 2021

What an innings that was from FAKHAR ZAMAN!



He almost pulled it off single handedly but with no support from the remaining batsmen, he was left to do too much in the end.



He earns a well deserved Man of the Match award.#PAKvRSA | #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/ZqqPj25ZZB — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) April 4, 2021

193 off 155 deliveries.



One of the all-time great ODI knocks comes to an end.



A truly brilliant performance from Fakhar Zaman.#SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/3YOA6HuXYa — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 4, 2021

Fakhar Zaman has played what has to be one of the greatest innings of all times. 18 fours and 10 sixes and then was tricked into getting run out by QdK using a lowly ploy to distract him—the only way SA could get rid of him. 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) April 4, 2021

Take a bow Fakhar Zaman 🔥🔥 that was special, deserved a double.. #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/Wqy3OR3HbX — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) April 4, 2021

Fakhar Zaman well played 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 totally understand having batted the entire innings for 193 & nearly getting @TheRealPCB over the line. We can forgive you by getting fooled by Quinton 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 4, 2021

What an incredible innings I have just seen from Fakhar Zaman! Deserved the double. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 4, 2021

Have always said Fakhar Zaman is an impact player... you can’t drop him on just a few failures... keep faith and be patient ... #SAvsPak — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) April 4, 2021

Should it not be wrong to purposely distract/trick a player midplay running to the crease? Sad to see unsportsmanlike conduct... @ICC #FakharZaman #PakVsSA @TheRealPCB — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) April 4, 2021

Fakhar Zaman has a big hundred and two 50s in last five inns in ODIs. His career record vs Top 5 teams (Aus, Eng, Ind, RSA, NZ) is: 1256 runs at average 44.85 and SR 96 with 3 centuries. Poor lad was still under heavy criticism and on the verge of getting dropped. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 4, 2021

What an inning its turning out to be @FakharZamanLive . Bravo — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 4, 2021

Brief scores:

South Africa 341–6 in 50 overs (Q. de Kock 80, T. Bavuma 92, H. van der Dussen 60, D. Miller 50 not out; Haris Rauf 3-54)

Pakistan 324-9 in 50 overs (Fakhar Zaman 193; A. Nortje 3-63)

Result: South Africa won by 17 runs

Series: The three-match series is level at 1-1

Toss: Pakistan

Remaining match:

April 7, Centurion