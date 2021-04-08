Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said on Thursday he has returned home from the hospital after getting admitted as a precautionary measure due to testing positive for Covid-19.

“I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it,” Tendulkar tweeted.

“I remain grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances,” he added.

Earlier, Tendulkar had said that he was hospitalised Friday as a matter of precaution to combat the coronavirus. The 47-year-old is one of the most high-profile cases to have contracted the disease as India battles a massive surge in cases.

Tendulkar went to a Mumbai hospital on the 10th anniversary of India’s World Cup triumph which he led.

“As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised,” Tendulkar said on Twitter. “I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.”

Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer ever in Test matches and one-day internationals. He retired in 2013 after playing in 200 Tests, in which he made 15,921 runs.

He scored another 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs and hit 100 centuries across both formats.

Just before announcing he had the coronavirus on 27 March, Tendulkar had led an India Legends team to a win over Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 exhibition series.

Three other players who took part in the so-called Road Safety World Series, including brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan, have also tested positive for the virus.

Crowds were allowed into the stadium in Raipur for the matches.

India is battling a new wave of Covid-19 cases. On Thursday, the country registered a record 1,26,789 new coronavirus cases. The toll went up to 1,66,862, with 685 deaths in the last 24 hours. India’s count of active cases stood at 9,10,319, while the number of recoveries reached 1,18,51,393. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab accounted for 84% of the cases reported in the last day.

(With AFP inputs)