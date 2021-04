After Mumbai Indians clinched the title in November 2020 in UAE, Indian Premier League’s 2021 season got underway on April 9 with a match between the defending champions and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

The 14th edition of IPL is being held in India with all eight teams playing in neutral venues around the country.

Here’s how the points table looks like:

IPL 2021 points table after match No 1 Team Pld Won Lost Tied N/R Net RR Pts RCB 1 1 0 0 0 +0.050 2 CSK 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 DC 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 KKR 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 PBKS 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 RR 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 SRH 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 MI 1 0 1 0 0 -0.050 0