Young Indian wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik produced impressive performances in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Saturday to earn a quota spot for the Tokyo Games.

Anshu, 19, and Sonam, 18, making a steady transition from the junior to the senior circuit, joined senior pro Vinesh Phogat (53kg) in making the Olympics cut. India now have three women wrestlers set for the Tokyo Games. Vinesh had qualified through the 2019 World Championship.

Overall, seven Indian wrestlers have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) have qualified in the men’s free style event.

While Anshu was dominant in 57kg competition, Sonam’s resilience eventually helped her secure the quota and perhaps shut the door on Rio Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik. Sonam had announced her arrival by defeating Sakshi four times in recent trials, making the 62kg category her own.

Anshu conceded only two points en route the final and winning all her three bouts by technical superiority. She began by beating Korean Jieun Um, then outsmarted Kazak wrestler Emma Tissina and in the semi-final she beat Uzbekistan’’s Shokhida Akhmedova.

Sonam edged China’s Jia Long 5-2 before winning by technical superiority against Hsin Ping Pai of Taipei. In the semi-final, she trailed 0-6 against Kazakhstan’s Ayaulym Kassymova but reeled of nine points in a row to secure herself the quota.

Sonam (IND) rallies from 0-6 down to beat Kassymova (KAZ) 9-6. She becomes the youngest Indian female wrestler to qualify for the Olympic Games #wrestlealmaty2021 #uww #womenswrestling pic.twitter.com/q9mVgDthX2 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) April 10, 2021

“She has shown that she is ready for the senior circuit. Look what she has done. People had said that she is still at the cadet level but the consistent victories against Sakshi has boosted her confidence,” Sonam’s personal coach Ajmer Malik told PTI.

“She does not lose confidence or hope now even after conceding points. We are proud of her,” Ajmer, who runs Netaji Subash Chander Sports Institute at Village Madina in Sonepat district, said.

Seema Bisla lost all her three bouts to go out of race in 50kg while Nisha came close to securing quota in 68kg but lost a 3-1 lead to lose the semi-final by technical superiority against Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova. Meerim outsmarted the Indian with her ‘fitley’ (leg lace) attack.

