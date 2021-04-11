There might not be home advantage for any of the eights in this year’s Indian Premier League but Prithvi Shaw put up quite a show at the venue where he has played most of his cricket. At Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night, he was quite literally at home.
Captain Rishabh Pant won the battle of wicketkeepers as Delhi Capitals trumped the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the IPL on Saturday.
IPL 2021: In-form Prithvi Shaw thrives in DC’s win, with just enough help from pitch and opposition
Delhi rode on a 138-run opening stand between Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) to chase down their target of 189 with eight balls and seven wickets to spare in Mumbai.
The 23-year-old Pant, who was once an understudy to Dhoni and has now cemented his role as India’s premier wicketkeeper, hit the winning runs in his first outing as T20 captain.
Returning Chennai batsman Suresh Raina, who left the team due to personal reasons ahead of last year’s edition in the United Arab Emirates, top-scored with 54 as Chennai posted 188-7 after being put into bat first. Dhoni was bowled for a second-ball duck but England players Moeen Ali (36) and Sam Curran (34) contributed with the bat for three-time champions Chennai.
Fast bowlers Chris Woakes and Avesh Khan claimed two wickets each.
The 21-year-old Shaw exploded for last year’s runners-up Delhi to extend his red hot form. Shaw, who made 72, recently topped the batting chart in India’s 50-over domestic competition Vijay Hazare Trophy with 827 runs in 8 matches for winners Mumbai.
Shaw, who survived two dropped catches, finally fell to Dwayne Bravo after hitting nine fours and three sixes in his 38-ball blitz.
Dhawan departed after smashing 10 boundaries and two over the fence hits in his 54-ball knock.
Pant, who was named captain after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of this IPL season with a shoulder injury, hit an unbeaten 15.
