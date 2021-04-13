Rajasthan Royals’ debutant captain Sanju Samson hit the first century of the Indian Premier League season but it was not enough as he fell at the last moment as his side lost by four runs to Punjab Kings on Monday.

Samson smashed 119 off 63 deliveries before getting out on the last ball of the match to left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh as Rajasthan finished on 217/7 while chasing a target of 222 in Mumbai.

Needing five off the final two balls, Samson refused a single with partner Chris Morris and then fell in an attempt to hit a six

Samson came out to bat after England’s Ben Stokes fell for a third ball duck at the start of the Rajasthan chase and single-handedly took the opposition bowling apart. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who replaced Australia’s Steve Smith - now playing for Delhi Capitals - as a leader for Rajasthan this year, stood out with his destructive knock laced with 12 fours and seven sixes.

Samson’s sensational century drew praise from all quarters. Here’s a look at some reactions

What a game of Cricket !!

Let’s keep our heads held high and keep moving ahead @rajasthanroyals

🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xpZZvn77fn — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) April 12, 2021

119 (63)



Highest score by a Rajasthan Royals batsman.



The first ton by a debuting IPL captain.



With +52, the fourth highest Batting Impact for any IPL innings in the last five years.



An incredible day for Sanju Samson - but no victory for his Royals side.#IPL2021 #RRvPBKS — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 12, 2021

Sanju Samson became the first captain to hit a ton on IPL captaincy debut. Sport, at times, is unfair: one of the best ever knocks didn't guarantee a win. Samson has now hit the first hundred of the season in IPL 2017, 2019 & 2021 #RRvsPBKS @rajasthanroyals — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 12, 2021

First century in



IPL 2017

Sanju Samson 102 v RPS Pune



IPL 2019

Sanju Samson 102* v SRH Hyderabad#IPL2021

Sanju Samson 119 v PBKS Mumbai#RRvPBKS #RR — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 12, 2021

When @IamSanjuSamson scores 25 it is a melody. This century is a symphony. An absolute treat to watch from one of the most gifted players around. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2021

Questions will always be asked if Captaincy affect a players personal performance. Not for @IamSanjuSamson 👏🏽👏🏽 Now just one more job from him....to finish a glorious chase given that #RR were 25/2 #IPL2021 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 12, 2021

Congratulations @IamSanjuSamson for scoring the first century in this year’s IPL! I am sure that a victory would have meant more than 100, but this was a brilliant, well-paced & magnificently executed innings, which deserved more than a narrow defeat. A great start to #IPL2021. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 12, 2021

What an incredible innings @IamSanjuSamson ! Well played, you have definitely won a lot of hearts today, Keep Going🙌 Huge respect! 💯 pic.twitter.com/hBNBJv9Hru — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 12, 2021

Have to feel for Sanju Samson! An innings like that truly deserves a W to go along with it — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) April 12, 2021

And a century while chasing 200+ as captain 🙌. Sanju Samson, A STAR...



Would have been an unforgettable moment if that ball got over the fence. https://t.co/JmaUCH0Vte — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) April 12, 2021

Samson !!! Beautiful to watch !!take them home boy @IamSanjuSamson super ton ! #IPL2021 #RRvsKXIP — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 12, 2021

The IPL opening ceremony was scrapped because at the start of every season Samson outdoes it with something even more spectacular. — Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) April 12, 2021

IPL is a tournament where 8 teams come together after doing days of quarantine, only to watch Sanju Samson smash in the first game of the IPL. #RRvsPBKS — Manya (@CSKian716) April 12, 2021

And then there was the question of the fateful single...

Turn down runs and then get out 🤦🏽‍♀️

Even though you made a sensational 💯



Cricket is cruel#RR#PKvsRR — Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) April 12, 2021

I think that was the right move by Samson. However would Sanju Samson have denied the single if he was not Captain? Wonder how the mind works!! #PBKSvsRR — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) April 12, 2021

Have no problem with Samson turning down that single. He would have backed himself to hit at least a four.#RRvPBKS — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) April 12, 2021

He did the right thing by denying the single. He almost hit it out of the park and won the match single-handedly.



This looks like a new Sanju Samson.

I genuinely hope it's his season. #RRvPBKS — Viraj Pradhan (@GenericTallGuy) April 12, 2021

I see a lot of people criticising Samson for not taking that single - but wasn't Samson being on strike RR's best shot at winning this? #RRvPBKS — Diya (@TheCricketGirll) April 12, 2021