Rajasthan Royals’ debutant captain Sanju Samson hit the first century of the Indian Premier League season but it was not enough as he fell at the last moment as his side lost by four runs to Punjab Kings on Monday.
Samson smashed 119 off 63 deliveries before getting out on the last ball of the match to left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh as Rajasthan finished on 217/7 while chasing a target of 222 in Mumbai.
Needing five off the final two balls, Samson refused a single with partner Chris Morris and then fell in an attempt to hit a six
Samson came out to bat after England’s Ben Stokes fell for a third ball duck at the start of the Rajasthan chase and single-handedly took the opposition bowling apart. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who replaced Australia’s Steve Smith - now playing for Delhi Capitals - as a leader for Rajasthan this year, stood out with his destructive knock laced with 12 fours and seven sixes.
Samson’s sensational century drew praise from all quarters. Here’s a look at some reactions
And then there was the question of the fateful single...