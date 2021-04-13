Being a cricketer in the IPL can be a tough job, so we ensure we practice for Dance India Dance auditions as well 🕺🏾Who do you guys think is DCs best dancer #DCsGotTalent #YehHaiNayiDilli #VaathiComing @ashwinravi99 @chriswoakes @stevesmith49 @ajinkyarahane88 @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/JzzV9f1UW5