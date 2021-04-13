Field Watch Watch: Delhi Capitals players groove to Master movie song ‘Vaathi Coming’ Rishabh Pant and Co put together own version of dance steps, joined by the likes of Chris Woakes and Steve Smith as well. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago Updated 17 minutes ago Chris Woakes, R Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan | Delhi Capitals / Twitter You wanted @SDhawan25 and @ashwinravi99's version of #VaathiComing, we got @RishabhPant17, @stevesmith49, @ajinkyarahane88 and @chriswoakes to join them too 💙🕺🏼P.S. Don't blame us if you play this on loop all night 🔁😉#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @TheJSWGroup @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/pPOymxcBiI— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 12, 2021 Being a cricketer in the IPL can be a tough job, so we ensure we practice for Dance India Dance auditions as well 🕺🏾Who do you guys think is DCs best dancer #DCsGotTalent #YehHaiNayiDilli #VaathiComing @ashwinravi99 @chriswoakes @stevesmith49 @ajinkyarahane88 @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/JzzV9f1UW5— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) April 12, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cricket IPL 2021 Master Vaathi Coming Delhi Capitals Read Comments