The 2020-’21 season of the Indian Super League, which was played entirely in Goa, saw a total of nearly 300 goals scored across the 115 matches played.

The campaign involved eleven teams with SC East Bengal joining the top tier league after submitting a successful bid to do so, thus making it the biggest ISL season ever with 115 matches being played in total.

Mumbai City FC, who clinched the trophy after topping the table as well as winning the final, also finished as the leading scorers.

ISL 2020-’21 in numbers: Goals dry up, FC Goa set new record as Indian forwards continue to misfire

Number of goals score in ISL 2020-'21 Rank Team Matches played Goals scored 1 Mumbai City FC 23 39 2 FC Goa 22 33 2 NorthEast United FC 22 33 4 ATK Mohun Bagan 23 32 5 Hyderabad FC 20 27 6 Bengaluru FC 20 26 7 Odisha FC 20 25 8 Kerala Blasters FC 20 23 9 SC East Bengal 20 22 10 Jamshedpur FC 20 21 11 Chennaiyin FC 20 17

Play

Play

Play

Play

Play

Play

Play

Play

Play

Play