The business end of the Fantasy Premier League season has had a slow start with back-to-back low-scoring weeks. Gameweek 31 had an average score of just 41 as Harry Kane and Bruno Fernandes – the two most popular captains blanked.

Stuart Dallas who was playing perhaps the toughest fixture on paper away at Manchester City produced the week’s highest individual score as ten-men Leeds stunned the champions-elect.

Gameweek 32 can provide an opportunity for FPL managers to rack up more points as it sees Tottenham Hotspur play twice. One of the last few remaining double gameweeks this season and definitely the last that has been confirmed so far. GW32 could thus be a good time to play your chips if you have any.

However, the GW will be made tricky by the fact that it is stretched over a week and team news for most teams won’t be available before the deadline on Friday night (IST).

But there are a few neat-looking fixtures that FPL managers may want to target.

Fixture Difficulty

Tottenham’s double fixtures stand out this week but it will be followed by a blank GW for Jose Mourinho’s side in GW33. So FPL managers must ideally have not more than two Spurs players this week as it could leave them struggling to field eleven players next week as Man City, Southampton and Fulham are all blanking in GW33.

Going purely by the fixture difficulty ratings though, Leicester, Arsenal and Spurs are the teams to target in the coming weeks as they have the best fixtures. Liverpool and Man United who face off in GW33 also have good games otherwise.

Fixture Difficulty Ratings Team *Combined Difficulty rating for GW 32-34 GW32 opponent GW33 opponent GW34 opponent Arsenal 8 (2, 4, 2) FUL(H) EVE(H) NEW(A) Aston Villa 9 (4, 2, 3) MCI(H) WBA(H) EVE(A) Brighton 9 (4, 2, 3) CHE(A) SHU(A) LEE(H) Burnley 11 (4, 3, 4) MUN(A) WOL(A) WHU(H) Chelsea 9 (3, 4, 2) BHA(H) WHU(A) FUL(H) Crystal Palace 12 (NA, 4, 4) NA LEI(A) MCI(H) Everton 9 (3, 4, 2) TOT(H) ARS(A) AVL(H) Fulham 12 (4, NA, 4) ARS(A) NA CHE(A) Leeds 11 (4, 4, 3) LIV(H) MUN(H) BHA(A) Leicester 6 (2, 2, 2) WBA(H) CRY(H) SOU(A) Liverpool 9 (3, 2, 4) LEE(A) NEW(H) MUN(A) Man City 9 (3, NA, 3) AVL(A) NA CRY(A) Man Utd 9 (2, 3, 4) BUR(H) LEE(A) LIV(H) Newcastle 10 (4, 3, 3) WHU(H) LIV(A) ARS(H) Sheffield Utd 10 (3, 3, 4) WOL(A) BHA(H) TOT(A) Southampton 12 (4, NA, 4) TOT(A) NA LEI(H) Spurs 7 (3, 2, NA, 2) EVE(A), SOU(H) NA SHU(H) West Brom 9 (4, 3, 2) LEI(A) AVL(A) WOL(H) West Ham 8 (2, 4, 2) NEW(A) CHE(H) BUR(A) Wolves 6 (2, 2, 2) SHU(H) BUR(H) WBA(A) as per FPL website

The big ins and outs

Kelechi Iheanacho and Jesse Lingard leading the way in terms of incoming transfers is hardly surprising as the two players have been the most consistent over the last five GWs. With both Leicester and West Ham having good fixtures in GW32, it makes proper sense.

Tottenham’s Kane and Son are also high in demand and so in Arsenal’s in-form striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Most transferred (in) players ahead of GW32 Position Player Club FWD Iheanacho LEI MID Lingard WHU MID Son TOT FWD Lacazette ARS FWD Kane TOT as per FPL website on Friday afternoon

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was at a point of time owned by more than 40% of FPL managers but now leads the exits ahead of GW32. Ilkay Gundogan who has been at the wrong end of Pep Guardiola’s rotations in the Premier League is second. West Ham’s Cresswell and Antonio are also on the way out of FPL teams due to their injuries.

Most transferred (out) players ahead of GW32 Position Player Club FWD Calvert-Lewin EVE MID Gündogan MCI DEF Cresswell WHU FWD Antonio WHU MID Neto WOL as per FPL website on Friday afternoon

Top picks for Gameweek 32

Whether you bring them in through transfers or (luckily enough) have them in your squad already, these are the five hottest selections for GW 32:

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): The league’s joint top scorer with 19 goals, Kane has to be the first name on your team sheet in double GW32. He is also in fine form and is top for xG (Expected Goals) in the league in the last three GWs. Spurs despite indifferent results are third in the xG table for the last three weeks and face a Southampton side that have conceded plenty of goals in recent weeks.

Jesse Lingard (West Ham United): The Manchester United loanee has been simply sensational in east London and record a double-digit haul for the third week running. Up against struggling Newcastle, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be in your team. Get on the Lingardinho bandwagon ASAP.

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal): The Gunners forward has been going under the radar a bit despite some splendid displays. He has scored braces in his last two matches and is in the middle of his best patch in north London. Arsenal have some good games coming up and he can be a good option for the remainder of the season. He is sixth in the league for xG in the last three weeks.

Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur): After a flying start to the season the South Korean had a barren run that also coincided with a spell of fitness issues. But Son made a goalscoring return to action last week against Manchester United and is now quite an important player for the DGW. He is a streak player and usually goes on a spree once he gets the taste of scoring. With him and Kane reunited upfront, expect goals for Spurs.

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City): The Foxes forward has taken over from Jamie Vardy as the team’s chief goal threat and facing a Baggies side who are desperate for three points is likely to get plenty of chances to get on the scoresheet. With seven goals in his last five games, Iheanacho is a must-have.

Top differential picks for GW32:

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea): The Blues winger, after several injury spells this season, has finally found form and a permanent place in Thomas Tuchel’s side. With three goals in his last two games in the league, Pulisic is also fourth on the xG charts for the last three weeks. With just 2.5% ownership, the American who could be about to replicate his form of last season is a great differential pick.

Roman Saiss (Wolves): Wolves host an out-of-sorts Sheffield United this week who have struggled to score too many all season long. Roman Saiss is thus a good bet this week especially considering his threat on set-pieces. Sheffield United have conceded 11 times from set-plays and it could be a good time to take a punt on Saiss with Wolves facing a good run of games. With 6% ownership, he has good differential potential.

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United): With Anthony Martial out, Greenwood is certain to get more time out on the field. He is also beginning to hit some form with two goals and an assist in his last two league games. Up against Burnley, Greenwood might be one of Man United’s best prospects. Owned by just 2.1%, he has a great differential value.

Captaincy Conundrum

Any of the players from the top five picks are great captaincy candidates with Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah also fine alternatives, but with the double Gameweek for Spurs, the decision is pretty much between Kane and Son.

Kane has been the more consistent of the two players, but Son has the potential to be explosive on his day. He did score four goals against the Saints when the two teams met earlier in the season. But with underlying numbers also favouring Kane who is also on penalties, he is the best option for the armband this week. The Spurs captain does love the two opponents with him scoring ten goals apiece against the two opponents that he is set to face in DGW32.

So if you have the triple captain chip still intact, it won’t be such a bad idea to use it either on Kane or Son. The England captain though is a much safer bet with more assurances of providing a return.

FPL Deadline for GW32: 11:00 pm IST, Friday, April 16, 2021.