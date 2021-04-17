Rafael Nadal’s bid for a 12th Monte Carlo Masters title was shattered by Russia’s Andrey Rublev, who swept to a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 quarter-final win on Friday.

Rublev became only the four player to defeat Nadal at this ATP Masters 1000 event which has long been a stronghold for the Spaniard.

Nadal, bidding to reach the semi-finals of a Masters event for the 75th time, followed world No 1 Novak Djokovic, who was beaten in the third round, out of the tournament.

World No 8 Rublev will face unseeded Casper Ruud, who put out defending champion Fabio Fognini, for a place in the final.

Results in the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Dan Evans (GBR) bt David Goffin (BEL x11) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 7-5 - retired

Andrey Rublev (RUS x6) bt Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

Casper Ruud (NOR) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA x15) 6-4, 6-3