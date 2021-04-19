Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan on Monday announced plans for a breakaway European Super League, which were strongly condemned by Uefa and the three countries’ football authorities.
The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to create a “new midweek competition” but would continue to “compete in their respective national leagues”.
It said it hoped the inaugural edition would start “as soon as practicable”.
The announcement triggered a host of reactions, mostly against the development. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.