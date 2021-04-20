EUROPEAN FOOTBALL Watch: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to controversial European Super League Twelve major football clubs announced a new European Super League, breaking away from the Uefa Champions League. Liverpool are one of the 12 teams. Scroll Staff Apr 20, 2021 · 12:21 am Fan outside Liverpool's stadium in front of a banner | AFP 🚨 | Jurgen Klopp speaks about the European Super League...The #LFC manager explains his thoughts on the breakaway proposals and reveals him and his players were not consulted on the decision.Watch #MNF live on Sky Sports Premier League now! pic.twitter.com/DLSXeT1Lze— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Premier League Jurgen Klopp Liverpool European Super League Read Comments