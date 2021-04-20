EUROPEAN FOOTBALL Watch: ‘It’s not fair if success is guaranteed just for few clubs’ – Pep Guardiola on Super League Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said ‘it isn’t sport if the relationship between effort and reward doesn't exist’. Scroll Staff An hour ago Pep Guardiola | AFP 🗣️ "It is not sport if the relationship between the effort and reward doesn't exist."🗣️ "It is not sport if it doesn't matter if you lose"Pep Guardiola shares his thoughts on the European Super League pic.twitter.com/Qy7gJMYdUW— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 20, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pep Guardiola football European super league manchester city Read Comments