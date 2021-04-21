Plans for a European Super League (ESL) collapsed on Tuesday as Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham joined Manchester City in withdrawing from controversial proposals that provoked a furious backlash.

The ESL was designed by the European giants to guarantee revenue from more regular matches against one another without the risk of failing to qualify for 15 founder members.

A 3.5 billion euro ($4.2 billion) pot, financed by US investment bank JPMorgan, had been raised to be distributed among the founding members to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, reaction to the plans has been scathing, with politicians and football authorities threatening to take legal action against the so-called “dirty dozen”, who were told they faced potential bans from domestic and continental competitions.

Thus all English clubs pulled out on Tuesday one by one. Here are the some of the best reactions to it on social media.

The week in Spurs:

Thursday: Bantered off by paint dog

Friday: Piss away another lead

Sunday: Join rebel breakaway Super League

Monday: Sack manager

Tuesday: Leave rebel breakaway Super League — Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) April 20, 2021

Football belongs to the fans. Today more than ever. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) April 20, 2021

Remember who you are, what you are and who you represent! https://t.co/Lfs9ZqJJ5p — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) April 20, 2021

We’ve got our ball back ⚽️. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 20, 2021

Ok bye 👋🏾 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) April 20, 2021

Please, let’s use what happened in the last two days to actually make football a better place, let’s learn from it. There are still plenty of issues (racism, inequalities, money...) for UEFA, FIFA and all the clubs, small and big, to work on & sort out. All together we can do it! — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) April 20, 2021

Edwin van der Sar holds the Premier League record for the longest time without conceding a goal (1,311 minutes).



What else 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙨 like it lasted longer than the Super League? 😅 pic.twitter.com/1PxKuBJnfQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 20, 2021

Fair play to Florentino Pérez. He said modern attention spans were getting shorter, looked at the 123-year-old Football League, realised that wouldn't do, and devised a competition that was done and dusted 48 hours after it began. — Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils) April 20, 2021

Arsenal are going to be out of the Super League even quicker than they tend to be out of the Champions League. — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) April 20, 2021

Let’s not forget what these people tried to do. Let’s not forget what they were prepared to do. They wanted to sacrifice our game on the altar of their greed. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) April 20, 2021

Watching the Super League collapse in real time is one of the most enjoyable Twitter experiences I’ve ever had. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) April 20, 2021

Spurs already selling DVD of their 48 hours in the ESL — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) April 20, 2021

Opposition to the Super League is not implicit endorsement of the status quo — Ryan Baldi (@RyanBaldiFW) April 20, 2021

No clear PR lines. No TV contracts lined up. No firm commitments from three of the supposed "founders". Total amateur work from those involved and they deserve absolutely everything that's coming to them. — Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) April 20, 2021

There is a growing possibility that Jose Mourinho may be the only European Super League manager ever to be sacked. The Special One. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) April 20, 2021

I see the European Super League didn't even outlast the 3rd India vs England test — Kieran (@BerbaSpinCric) April 20, 2021

Manchester United are the only club who have ever been in the Champions League, Europa League and European Super League in the same season. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) April 20, 2021

Perez has been planning the European Super League since 2009. We have shutted it down in less than 48 hours.

To all football fans 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/b9D93wJdZy — 👑 #GlazersOut (@KiingFT) April 20, 2021

Watching the English clubs leaving the European Super League 👋 pic.twitter.com/BtPADPqRsW — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 20, 2021

Final word on European Super League fiasco tonight.

Everybody loves a happy ending.

The good guys won. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) April 20, 2021

(With AFP inputs)