Faf du Plessis and Deepak Chahar guided Chennai Super Kings to a thrilling Indian Premier League win in Mumbai on Wednesday.

South African veteran du Plessis hit an unbeaten 95 as three-time champions Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs to go top of the standings.

Du Plessis shared an opening stand of 115 with Ruturaj Gaikwad who hit four sixes and six fours in his 64 at the start of what Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan called “a hell of a game of cricket”.

He watched patiently as Moeen Ali smashed 25 off 12 balls and M.S. Dhoni made 17 runs off eight.

Du Plessis then took over, coming agonisingly close to a first IPL century before the overs ran out.

“It is the most fluent I have felt so far,” he said of the innings that included four sixes and nine fours.

Chennai’s 220 for three looked formidable, especially as Kolkata lost opener Shubman Gill first ball and slumped to 31 for five with seamer Deepak Chahar claiming four victims.

But Andre Russell hit 54 in 22 balls, including six sixes, and Dinesh Karthik made 40 off 24 and Kolkata were back in the game. Pat Cummins laid on an explosive tail end finale.

The Australian fast bowler passed 50 in 23 balls smashing all the Chennai bowlers around the ground.

England’s Sam Curran conceded 30 in one demoralising over.

Kolkata needed 20 off the final over with Cummins on 66 off 34 balls with six sixes and four fours.

Their hopes were ended when Prasidh Krishna was run out on the first ball.

The game got Twitter on its feet as players from both sides received praise. Here are the best reactions.

Coulda...woulda...shoulda can take a backseat tonight...@KKRiders was quite awesome I feel. ( oops if we can forget the batting power play!!) well done boys...@Russell12A @patcummins30 @DineshKarthik try and make this a habit...we will be back!! pic.twitter.com/B1wGBe14n3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 21, 2021

At the end of the game, the players were milling around with smiles. That is what sport is all about. Fierce rivalry, then it all dissolved away. I hope it could take your mind off, even if briefly, from all that is happening in these sad, difficult times — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2021

Thrills and chills!! And CSK wins😃What an exciting match!!

Amazing game by every player of both teams🔥#csk #KKRvCSK #IPL2021 #KKR — Deepak chahar 🇮🇳 (@deepak_chahar9) April 21, 2021

Andre showig how it was to watch him bat as a CSK fan #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/WbXE2I61ui — Manya (@CSKian716) April 21, 2021

Chahar's 4-fer should have got him the player of the match award on this FLAT pitch over a knock of 95 in 60. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 21, 2021

What a knock from Pat Cummins, he came when KKR was 112 for 6 from 11.2 overs while chasing 221 runs and then he smashed unbeaten 66 runs from 34 balls including 4 fours and 6 sixes - Incredible knock from a lower order batsman. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 21, 2021

KKR today:



Top-5 combined : 28 runs

No. 6 : 40 runs

No. 7 : 54 runs

No. 8 : 66* runs

Last three combined : 0 runs

Extras : 14 runs#KKRvCSK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 21, 2021

The madness of it all...

31/5 and he takes off the way he did. — Static_357 (@Static_a357) April 21, 2021

Hell lot to improve. Gill has to fire, the bowling has to get better - Krishna. The fielding, DEFINITELY! And NRR will only matter if you win games. 😭



But so bloody proud of the fightback. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) April 21, 2021

What a game of cricket 🔥I thought @patcummins30 is going to pull off a miraculous win here. If the RusselMania would have continued @KKRiders might have been on the winning side. Also Hats off to the @deepak_chahar9 for Bowling a superb 4- over spell. @ChennaiIPL ❤️#KKRvsCSK — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) April 21, 2021

#KKR batsmen:



Top-5 - 28 runs, 32 balls, 5x4, 0x6

No. 6-8 - 160 runs, 80 balls, 11x4, 14x6



160 runs by Karthik, Russell & Cummins are the most by No. 6, 7, 8 combined for a team in an IPL innings. #CSKvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 21, 2021

What a match! @KKRiders were so close, amazing comeback from 31/5 to fight back like this, incredible to watch @patcummins30 , Russell and @DineshKarthik to take it to the end! @ChennaiIPL should consider themselves lucky after tonight! #KKRvCSK — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 21, 2021

If we can sort out our death bowling then all signs of a promising #Yellove summer ahead 💛



Well played @ChennaiIPL



Faf - consistent demi god 🏅 — SA (@Aravind_SA) April 21, 2021

So near yet so far. That was an incredible innings from Pat Cummins. Could have been the greatest ever IPL chase. But to get from 31 for 5 to 202, @KKRiders can be very proud. Congratulations to @ChennaiIPL on the win. They are on a roll. #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/miAqq1Fwb6 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 21, 2021

Now this is a true #CSK match! Omg! What a thriller! Outstanding show by both teams! At the end it’s #CSK and it’ll always be #CSK! Dre and Cummins.. jus outstanding batting! A nail biter once again! @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni #thala forever! — Athulyaa Ravi (@AthulyaOfficial) April 21, 2021

Proud of the fighting spirit shown today...We take this energy and move forward.#KKRvCSK pic.twitter.com/bpdVL7zC5H — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 21, 2021

(With AFP inputs)