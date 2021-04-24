world of cricket Watch: A video that imagines Sachin Tendulkar batting against some of the best modern day pacers How would the Indian batting great have fared against the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins? Scroll Staff 2 hours ago DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP We've all seen those trademark @sachin_rt shots – but we've not seen them like this.Presenting Sachin Tendulkar, taking on Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins et al 😲 📺#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/USLwieRU98— ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sachin Tendulkar cricket Jofra Archer Kagiso Rabada Pat Cummins Read Comments