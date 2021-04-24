On Sachin Tendulkar’s 48th birthday, the International Cricket Council put together a selection of the former Indian captain’s exploits as a bowler. Tendulkar, over the course of his storied international career, picked up a total of 201 wickets.

Sachin Tendulkar's bowling record Format Inns Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 5w Test 145 46 3/10 54.17 3.52 92.10 0 ODI 270 154 5/32 44.48 5.10 52.20 2 T20I 1 1 1/12 12.00 4.80 15.00 0 via ESPNCricinfo

