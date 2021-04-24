On Sachin Tendulkar’s 48th birthday, the International Cricket Council put together a selection of the former Indian captain’s exploits as a bowler. Tendulkar, over the course of his storied international career, picked up a total of 201 wickets.
Sachin Tendulkar's bowling record
|Format
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|5w
|Test
|145
|46
|3/10
|54.17
|3.52
|92.10
|0
|ODI
|270
|154
|5/32
|44.48
|5.10
|52.20
|2
|T20I
|1
|1
|1/12
|12.00
|4.80
|15.00
|0
