Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling Super Over contest in the Indian Premier League in Chennai on Sunday.
Batting first, Delhi Capitals managed to score 159 for 4 with opener Prithvi Shaw back in form with a 53 off 39 balls. Skipper Rishabh Pant scored 37 off 27 balls. Steve Smith remained not out on 34 off 25 balls. For SRH, pacer Siddarth Kaul took 2 for 31 in 4 overs.
In reply, SRH scored 159 for 7 with Kane Williamson contributing 66 not out off 51 balls as the match went into Super Over.
In the Super Over, SRH managed only 7 off Axar Patel while DC scored the runs of the last delivery.
(With PTI inputs)