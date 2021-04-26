Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling Super Over contest in the Indian Premier League in Chennai on Sunday.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals managed to score 159 for 4 with opener Prithvi Shaw back in form with a 53 off 39 balls. Skipper Rishabh Pant scored 37 off 27 balls. Steve Smith remained not out on 34 off 25 balls. For SRH, pacer Siddarth Kaul took 2 for 31 in 4 overs.

In reply, SRH scored 159 for 7 with Kane Williamson contributing 66 not out off 51 balls as the match went into Super Over.

In the Super Over, SRH managed only 7 off Axar Patel while DC scored the runs of the last delivery.

Here are some reactions to the match:

Game of millimetres! #Anbuden & the last ball action. 🏟️



Classic combo!#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 25, 2021

Super game tonight, @Sunrisers 🤝🏽



We gave everything to our fans right until the 252nd ball. Here's to more epic encounters everytime we meet 💙🧡#SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/Z6lyCgvzAC — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 25, 2021

Hard luck tonight but what an absolute thriller.



You got to love cricket 🧡#SRHvDC #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 25, 2021

Incredible Premier League! @IPL What a dramatic Sunday night. Feel for #KaneWilliamson, his masterclass goin in vain. Well done @DelhiCapitals executed their plans well at the pressure situation @RishabhPant17 👏.#DCvsSRH #IPL2021 — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) April 25, 2021

Good on Sunrisers using the IPL platform to popularize 4 vs 11 cricket matches — Static_357 (@Static_a357) April 25, 2021

Minor thing. Before #IPL2021, BCCI decided to give the short run check to the third umpire.



Punjab had made an official complaint last year after a tied game vs DC saw them denied a run. Maybe played a role in this rule change.



Credit where due, proactive change. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/zu8Zmzve13 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 25, 2021

this teaches us that staying outside home even an inch right now can cause a lot of damage to you. #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/OQ7uRkauYZ — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) April 25, 2021

Unbelievable effort from big daddy Kane — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 25, 2021

when mom calls you saying dinner's ready but there's nothing on the table #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/F7xQGi3Flp — zomato (@zomato) April 25, 2021

Bad luck #SRH to not win the match after putting up a gutsy fight. Alas Williamson’s terrific knock goes in vain. DC will be relieved at two points accruing to them. However failure of Rabada and Ashwin to take wickets regularly this season is becoming a concern — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 25, 2021

Unless Bairstow was in toilet, can't get why would he not be your first choice in a #SuperOver when he scored 38 of 18 in the main innings and looked the cleanest hitter. Baffling, Hyderabad fought well but have only themselves to blame for strange decisions. #SRHvsDC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 25, 2021

Outstanding from Suchith. And, fair to say, only Williamson could have taken them that far with the scant support he had — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021

Is this the worst Super Over ever?! #IPL2021 #SRHvDC — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) April 25, 2021

Warner anna what is this? Why you?? Why not Braistow or Suchith??? if you have to make a team why don’t you make it on #Dream11 #SRHvDC — Eesha Rebba (@YoursEesha) April 25, 2021

I think the 1st causality of #IPL2021 is written on the wall! Horrible decisions have led to this state, a game @SunRisers had in their hands! #SRHvsDC — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 25, 2021

(With PTI inputs)