England and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan said that the ongoing Indian Premier League could still go on as Bundesliga and Premier League have set the templates for sports to continue amid lockdown.

Returning to India in less than six months after the 2020 edition was staged in UAE amid the pandemic, IPL found itself in the grip of a second wave of coronavirus with three Australian players and India’s Ashwin Ravichandran exiting the event.

With India’s healthcare system crumbling, several states have clamped stringent restrictions, including night curfews and lockdowns.

“Certainly in the UK last year we went through severe lockdown for a prolonged periods of time, and it looked for a long time cricket wasn’’t going to be played,” Morgan said in a virtual press conference after KKR beat Punjab Kings by five wickets on Monday.

“I think when we first came out of the lockdown, I remember the first sport being on TV was probably in New Zealand and in Australia. It was the Rugby Union’s league and then slowly, the Bundesliga started and the Premier League started.

“And that almost displayed that you can play while the country is almost in full lockdown. So, certainly, there’s a template to make that happen, it has happened. But also, as long as it doesn’t disturb what’s happening in the public eye.”

Morgan added: “...we fight this together, no matter where in the world you are, and so things like social distancing, going out wearing masks, and just generally trying to stay as safe as you can, are very important messages to portray.”

His KKR teammate Pat Cummins has donated $50,000 to PM Cares to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals while mentor David Hussey said that they have discussed the issue and some of the Australians players are nervous about getting back home

“We are constantly talking about this situation that’s unfolding outside of our bubble. It’s not nice to be honest, watching from afar, certainly considering how lucky we are to be in a bubble and not be affected by it very much,” Morgan said.

“We obviously lend our support and heartfelt attitude to everybody who is ill or going through tough times.”

Playing their first match in Ahmedabad this season, KKR snapped their four-match losing streak with a five-wicket win over Punjab Kings to jump up to fifth place from bottom of the table.

With PTI Inputs