Indian fast bowling has been on a constant rise in the past few years and so far in the Indian Premier League season in 2021, two homegrown pacers have dominated the speed chart.

India’s Mohammed Siraj (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Prasidh Krishna (Kolkata Knight Riders) have accounted for eight of the 10 fastest deliveries in IPL 2021 after 21 matches.

It has helped their case that Anrich Nortje is yet to play a game for Delhi Capitals (ahead of their match against RCB) and he had accounted for the four fastest deliveries last season, constantly clocking in excess of 150kph. Jofra Archer is absent as well (he has been ruled out of IPL 2021) while Lockie Ferguson has not played for KKR yet.

All the same, Siraj and Prasidh have constantly clocked in excess of 145kph-plus and the former has been especially impressive for Virat Kohli’s side.

“Siraj is nailing the yorkers this year. So far, he has bowled one of the fastest deliveries this year and has bowled 34 deliveries more than 140kphs,” former Australia pacer Brett Lee said in the pre-match analysis on Star Sports.

According to the analytics by the broadcaster, Siraj bowled a total of six yorkers in nine matches in IPL 2020 but has already bowled 12 in five matches in 2021.

Via Star Sports pre-match show (Hotstar screengrab)

“When he nails his yorker, the batters are struggling. He brings his length to the yorker zone more often this year. I reckon it is a little technical change from last year. I see a higher arm, closer to the umpire’s head and a better bend from his back-leg. His front foot is facing more towards stumps,” Lee, who knows a thing or two about bowling fast, said adding that Siraj could well breach the 150kph barrier soon.

The fastest delivery of the season was set by Chris Jordan against KKR on Monday in Ahmedabad, going past Siraj’s previous mark set against Chennai Super Kings.

Here’s the full list of fastest deliveries bowled in IPL 2021.