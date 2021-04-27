Another day in the Indian Premier League, another sensational innings by AB de Villiers to help Royal Challengers Bangalore recover from a tough situation.
The South African hit an unbeaten 42-ball 75 to power RCB to 171/5 against Delhi Capitals in the IPL in Ahmedabad on Tuesday during which he became the second overseas player to score 5,000 runs in the tournament.
In response, Delhi Capitals ended with 170 for four in 20 overs as RCB won a thriller by one run.
“Hats off to him, he keeps doing it again and again. I have to mention it again even he though doesn’t like it, he has not played for five months,” Kohli said about de Villiers in the post-match presentation.
Top runscorers in IPL history
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|Virat Kohli
|198
|190
|6041
|Suresh Raina
|198
|193
|5472
|Shikhar Dhawan*
|182
|181
|5461
|Rohit Sharma
|205
|200
|5431
|David Warner
|147
|147
|5390
|AB de Villiers
|175
|161
|5053
|Chris Gayle
|138
|137
|4891
|MS Dhoni
|209
|186
|4669
|Robin Uthappa
|189
|182
|4607
|Gautam Gambhir
|154
|152
|4217
Here are some reactions and numbers for AB de Villiers’ brilliant innings:
It was a collective effort from the Delhi bowlers – Ishant Sharma (1/26), Axar Patel (1/33), Kagiso Rabada (1/38), Amit Mishra (1/27), Avesh Khan (1/24) – who all picked one wicket apiece.
De Villiers, who hit three fours and five sixes, was the top scorer for RCB. The veteran superstar hit 22 runs off the last over bowled by Marcus Stoinis (0/23)that included three sixes.
Rajat Patidar (31) and Glenn Maxwell (25 off 20 balls) also provided valuable contributions.
Put in to bat, Devdutt Padikkal (17) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) were off to a flying start, amassing 30 runs in 3.5 overs. The youngster opened his account with a boundary off Ishant in the first over. The duo hit five fours. However, that changed as DC bowlers effected back-to-back blows.
Pacer Avesh provided the Capitals with the first breakthrough, dismissing the RCB captain for 12 in the fourth over. In the very next ball, Ishant, playing his first match of the season, got rid of the dangerous Padikkal.
With two new batsmen in the middle, the seasoned speedster went on to bowl a wicket maiden to slow down the proceedings as RCB collected 36 runs for the loss of two wickets in the Powerplay.
Maxwell played a short cameo, smashing two maximums and a boundary but was caught at long on by compatriot Steve Smith of leggie Mishra as RCB reached 68 for three at the hallway mark.
Patidar, who hit 31 off 22 deliveries, and de Villiers steadied the ship by stitching a 54-run stand but all-rounder Axar Patel, who accounted for the Indian in the 15th over.
Barring de Villiers all RCB batsmen were guilty off not capitalising on good starts.