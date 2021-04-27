Another day in the Indian Premier League, another sensational innings by AB de Villiers to help Royal Challengers Bangalore recover from a tough situation.

The South African hit an unbeaten 42-ball 75 to power RCB to 171/5 against Delhi Capitals in the IPL in Ahmedabad on Tuesday during which he became the second overseas player to score 5,000 runs in the tournament.

In response, Delhi Capitals ended with 170 for four in 20 overs as RCB won a thriller by one run.

“Hats off to him, he keeps doing it again and again. I have to mention it again even he though doesn’t like it, he has not played for five months,” Kohli said about de Villiers in the post-match presentation.

Top runscorers in IPL history PLAYER Mat Inns Runs Virat Kohli 198 190 6041 Suresh Raina 198 193 5472 Shikhar Dhawan* 182 181 5461 Rohit Sharma 205 200 5431 David Warner 147 147 5390 AB de Villiers 175 161 5053 Chris Gayle 138 137 4891 MS Dhoni 209 186 4669 Robin Uthappa 189 182 4607 Gautam Gambhir 154 152 4217 *before DC's innings against RCB

Here are some reactions and numbers for AB de Villiers’ brilliant innings:

Mt. 5K for Mr 360@ABdeVilliers17 now has 5000 runs in #VIVOIPL and he gets there in 161 innings. After Warner, he is only the second overseas player to reach the mark. https://t.co/NQ9SSSBbVT #DCvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/rCRVimv3YR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2021

Fastest to 5000 runs in IPL: (in terms of balls faced)



3288 - AB de Villiers

3554 - David Warner

3620 - Suresh Raina

3817 - Rohit Sharma

3827 - Virat Kohli

3956 - Shikhar Dhawan#IPL2021 #DCvRCB — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) April 27, 2021

ponting was around for the original #Sandstorm as well all those years ago... tendulkar then, AB tonight #IPL2021 #RCBvDC — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 27, 2021

AB de Villiers 5000 IPL runs

0-1000 - 834 balls

1000-2000 - 615 balls

2000-3000 - 594 balls

3000-4000 - 615 balls

4000-5000 - 630 balls

That's 5000 runs in 3288 balls... the fastest ever to reach this milestone in terms of balls... 🐐 @ABdeVilliers17 #DCvRCB — JSK (@imjsk27) April 27, 2021

There are few constants in life. @ABdeVilliers17 for @RCBTweets is one of them. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 27, 2021

I think that was a major mistake by @RishabhPant17 to not finish @MishiAmit earlier in the innings! @ABdeVilliers17 just proved once again mistakes like that will cost you in a big way! Brilliant knock by 360 yet again! #DCvRCB — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 27, 2021

The day @ABdeVilliers17 will stop playing Cricket, it will be Cricket's loss clearly. i said what i said.😭❤️ — Ananyaa🌻 (@ananyaalol) April 27, 2021

Of the six players to score 5000 IPL runs, @ABdeVilliers17 is the third fastest to the mark after Warner and Kohli 👏 #DCvRCB | #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/edV0vH6SA2 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 27, 2021

Faf,Quinny,Temba,Rassie,ABD,Miller,Morris,Linde,Rabada,Nortje and Shamsi.This proteas team will be a force in T20 World Cup if all goes well — Prasanna (@prasannalara) April 27, 2021

AB de Villiers! Fantastic last over - 23 runs. No way I was the only RCBian praying for an ABD show 😍 #DCvRCB #RCB — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 27, 2021

Help me find some new words for ABD. Absolute genius

75* off 42 #DCvRCB — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 27, 2021

ABD makes it look too easy — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) April 27, 2021

Plan vs AB in the 20th over is give anyone the ball and ask all 10 fielders to pray.



Make that Stoinis and God turns his face away.



Genius!



AB de Villiers 🙌🙌#DCvsRCB — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 27, 2021

"Dear ABD,



can you please stop making batting look so easy, it's embarrassing for most other batters in the world. Thanks"#RCBvsDC — Manya (@CSKian716) April 27, 2021

Come out of retirement you freak — Flighted Leggie 🏏 (@flighted_leggie) April 18, 2021

It was a collective effort from the Delhi bowlers – Ishant Sharma (1/26), Axar Patel (1/33), Kagiso Rabada (1/38), Amit Mishra (1/27), Avesh Khan (1/24) – who all picked one wicket apiece.

De Villiers, who hit three fours and five sixes, was the top scorer for RCB. The veteran superstar hit 22 runs off the last over bowled by Marcus Stoinis (0/23)that included three sixes.

Rajat Patidar (31) and Glenn Maxwell (25 off 20 balls) also provided valuable contributions.

Put in to bat, Devdutt Padikkal (17) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) were off to a flying start, amassing 30 runs in 3.5 overs. The youngster opened his account with a boundary off Ishant in the first over. The duo hit five fours. However, that changed as DC bowlers effected back-to-back blows.

Pacer Avesh provided the Capitals with the first breakthrough, dismissing the RCB captain for 12 in the fourth over. In the very next ball, Ishant, playing his first match of the season, got rid of the dangerous Padikkal.

With two new batsmen in the middle, the seasoned speedster went on to bowl a wicket maiden to slow down the proceedings as RCB collected 36 runs for the loss of two wickets in the Powerplay.

Maxwell played a short cameo, smashing two maximums and a boundary but was caught at long on by compatriot Steve Smith of leggie Mishra as RCB reached 68 for three at the hallway mark.

Patidar, who hit 31 off 22 deliveries, and de Villiers steadied the ship by stitching a 54-run stand but all-rounder Axar Patel, who accounted for the Indian in the 15th over.

Barring de Villiers all RCB batsmen were guilty off not capitalising on good starts.