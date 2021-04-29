India’s top umpire Nitin Menon and his Australian counterpart Paul Reiffel have pulled out of the Indian Premier League due to personal reasons.

It is learnt that Menon, a resident of Indore, has left the IPL bio-bubble after his wife and mother tested positive for Covid-19. In Reiffel’s case, the Australian government imposing a travel ban from India in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases led to his quick departure.

“Yes, Nitin has left as his immediate family members have Covid-19 and he is currently not in a mental state to conduct games,” a BCCI official told PTI.

Menon is the only Indian in the ICC elite panel of umpires and was praised for his work during India’s home series against England.

BCCI is likely to replace Menon and Reiffel with two of its own pool of umpires. The BCCI already had several local umpires as a backup so they will be officiating in games in which Menon and Reiffel were scheduled to stand,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

The newspaper also reported that the BCCI was expecting another Australian umpire, Rod Tucker to come to India but he has said he would be unable to due to personal reasons.

Menon is the second Indian to pull out of the tournament after Indian off-spinner Ashwin Ravichandran, who also went home after all his family members tested positive. Three Australians Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa have already left due to the unprecedented health crisis in India.

However, the BCCI is going ahead with the tournament and interim CEO Hemang Amin has assured all players and support staff that they remain safe in the bio-bubble.