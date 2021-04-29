Delhi Capitals began their chase of Kolkata Night Riders total of 154/6 in truly spectacular fashion thanks to their young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw.

KKR handed the new ball to Shivam Mavi and few could have predicted the onslaught that followed. The right-arm pacer started the over with a wide (which could have well been five wides but for a diving stop by Dinesh Karthik). He then watched the next six balls disappear to all parts of the ground.

DC vs KKR as it happened: Prithvi Shaw’s blazing 82 powers Delhi Capitals to 7-wicket win

Shaw hit the first ball over the bowler’s head, picking the incoming delivery quickly. The next ball was angled into him and Shaw picked it easily for another four. The third ball was a bit too straight and it was thumped through the covers. The fourth delivery was an attempted slower ball gone wrong and Shaw hit the low full toss through the covers again. The fifth was steered slightly wide of point and the final ball was lofted drive over extra cover.

Mavi kept pitching it near the good slot and Shaw kept punishing him.

The feat of hitting six fours in an over has been achieved just once before in the IPL but never happened in the first over of the innings.

Rahane achieved the feat in the 14th over the match between RR and RCB on April 15, 2012 in Bengaluru when he took on Sreenath Aravind. Rahane went on to score 103* (60) that night.

Shaw also went on to score the fastest half century of the season so far in 18 balls, before being dismissed for a 41-ball 82 with 11 fours and three sixes. DC won the match by seven wickets.

Asked to bat first, Kolkata Knight Riders made 154/6. Opener Shubman Gill made a 38-ball 43 but KKR slipped to 82/5 before Andrew Russell smashed 45 off 27 balls to take them past the 150-mark at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In reply, DC chased down the target in 16.3 overs. Shaw shared 142 runs for the first wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (46).

Match No 25, DC vs KKR in Ahmedabad: KKR innings: 10 fours in 20 overs DC innings: 10 fours in 4.1 overs

Fastest half centuries of IPL 2021 PLAYER Against Venue Match Date Balls faced Prithvi Shaw (DC) KKR Ahmedabad 29 April 2021 18 Deepak Hooda (PBKS) RR Mumbai 12 April 2021 20 Andre Russell (KKR) CSK Mumbai 21 April 2021 21 Pat Cummins (KKR) CSK Mumbai 21 April 2021 23 Shimron Hetmyer (DC) RCB Ahmedabad 27 April 2021 23

Most expensive first over of an innings in IPL

27 Abu Nechim MI v RCB, Chennai, 2011

26 Harbhajan MI v KKR, Kolkata, 2013

25 Shivam Mavi KKR v DC, Ahmedabad, 2021 *

23 Varun Aaron RR v RCB, Bengaluru, 2019#IPL2021 #DCvKKR — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) April 29, 2021

Batsmen hitting six fours off six balls in an over in IPL:



Rahane vs S Aravind, RR v RCB, 2012

Prithvi Shaw vs S Mavi, DC v KKR, 2021#IPL2021 #DCvsKKR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 29, 2021

Fastest 50s for DC in IPL:



17 : Chris Morris v GL, Delhi, 2016

18 : Rishabh Pant v MI, Mumbai, 2019

18 : Prithvi Shaw v KKR, Ahmedabad, 2021*#DCvsKKR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 29, 2021

Prithvi Shaw, with his six fours off Shivam Mavi today, became the first player to smash six boundaries in the first over of a T20 innings. #DCvKKR #IPL2021 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 29, 2021

#IPL2021



Prithvi Shaw had hit six fours in six balls when Shivam Mavi came on to bowl the first over for KKR. The two U-19 World Cup winning teammates shared a few lighter moments at the end of the match.



📹 IPL pic.twitter.com/LE1uRtoS0l — The Field (@thefield_in) April 29, 2021

While Prithvi Shaw creamed 6 fours in an over, in the Marathi comm box calling it was Sandeep Patil, who achieved the same fest in Test cricket. — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) April 29, 2021

Prithvi Shaw !! 👀👀👀👀 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 29, 2021

Bazz will be proud of what Shaw is doing here. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 29, 2021

My God. What an absolute box office player! — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) April 29, 2021

Prithvi Shaw was looking invincible tonight. Would’ve been impossible to get him out if not for an extraordinary effort, like the one Nitish Rana just pulled off.



82 off 41, what an innings! #DCvKKR — Sritama Panda//Donald Tiripano stan (@cricketpun_duh) April 29, 2021