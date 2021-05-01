SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday removed under-performing David Warner from captaincy and handed over the reins of the team to New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.
The change was announced ahead of the team’s match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.
Under Warner, SRH have lost five of their six games as the Australian hasn’t been in the best of form with the bat in the ongoing edition. In his six innings, Warner scored 3, 54, 36, 37, 6 and 57.
The team’s statement further indicated that Warner could be dropped from their playing XI, saying they are planning to change their overseas combination. The Australian had lead the team to the IPL title in 2016
The franchise’s decision was met with mixed feelings by cricket fans on Twitter, with many saying that Warner has been treated unfairly by the team management. However, some believed that ebing relieved of captaincy will give him the chance to bat more freely.