SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday removed under-performing David Warner from captaincy and handed over the reins of the team to New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

The change was announced ahead of the team’s match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Under Warner, SRH have lost five of their six games as the Australian hasn’t been in the best of form with the bat in the ongoing edition. In his six innings, Warner scored 3, 54, 36, 37, 6 and 57.

The team’s statement further indicated that Warner could be dropped from their playing XI, saying they are planning to change their overseas combination. The Australian had lead the team to the IPL title in 2016

The franchise’s decision was met with mixed feelings by cricket fans on Twitter, with many saying that Warner has been treated unfairly by the team management. However, some believed that ebing relieved of captaincy will give him the chance to bat more freely.

David Warner, the batsman, hasn’t fully recovered from his groin injury. That was known to all, right? I’d assumed. Anyway.



Warner could’ve been rested and Kane could’ve been a stand-in captain. Don’t support removal of a captain who has served so well for so long. That’s all. — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) May 1, 2021

I hope this decision by @SunRisers releases the batsman in David Warner. He has looked a little subdued and weighed under at times and #SRH would want to see the dominant matchwinner in him again — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 1, 2021

What the actual hell #SRH?



Disband that management rather than Warner. Been making some ridiculously poor calls for two seasons now and paying the price.#SRH #IPL2021 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 1, 2021

David Warner changed #SRH with his aggressive batting and captaincy including winning IPL 2016 - in few season, he was just one man army in batting unit. One of the greats in the league end his captaincy in the team. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 1, 2021

Singlehandedly carried his team for 7 years, now out of the team after 7 matches. This is how you repay him? @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/w95xMOpcwD — \ (@18inarow) May 1, 2021

From what I have learnt, choice of words makes a huge difference. The tone you set when you write something makes a huge impact on the readers and that's the way you choose to communicate with them.



Totally surprised and upset with the SRH press release. #SRH — Urvi Shah (@unikurvi) May 1, 2021

The press release felt like



We are sacking Warner

He might be dropped too

We expect him to help us too — Prashanth (@ps_it_is) May 1, 2021

Congrats to SRH on dropping their best ever player after a few poor games, hope it goes well for them. — Kieran (@BerbaSpinCric) May 1, 2021

End of an era with Warner at Sunrisers. #IPL2021 https://t.co/tqlrCpXAVh — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) May 1, 2021

Carried the team for years, the most consistent OS captain, one of the most prolific overseas players in the league, scored truckloads of runs and danced his ass off on Butta Bomma. Warner is more Hyderabadi than Australian. Horrible call, @SunRisers. — Manya (@CSKian716) May 1, 2021

Glad Kane Williamson has been made captain. Desperate times call for desperate measures.



Warner's lack of form with the bat was impacting his decision making abilities as captain.



Had asked for this move to be made after the horror show vs CSK. https://t.co/jnw8WTwirU https://t.co/jVD9TmYAIc — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) May 1, 2021

Hopefully David Warner continues to be in the XI for #SRH. He's one of the consistent batters for the last some years for them. Go well, Kane Williamson, with the captaincy. #IPL2021 — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) May 1, 2021

Kane Williamson takes over as the captain of #SRH for the remainder of the #IPL2021 season.



Good decision if Warner is gonna continue at the top and play freely. Bad if they're gonna drop him & replace him with people like Roy.



"Will be changing their overseas combination" 🧐 https://t.co/rvzwapfqR5 — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) May 1, 2021

David Warner is 34.

Loves Batting in #Yellove



Next auction, if you know what I mean. @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/Ra5ip3iy5k — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 1, 2021