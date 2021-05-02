Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in their IPL match in New Delhi on Saturday.

Kieron Pollard blazed away to the fastest half-century of the ongoing league, reaching the landmark in 17 balls and remained unbeaten on 87 off 34 balls at the end of the match as he took his side to a remarkable win.

CSK scored 218 for four after being asked to bat and MI were in trouble at 81/3 after 10 overs but then Pollard took charge and almost single-handedly took his side to victory.

Here are some reactions to the epic innings:

#IPL2021 #MIvCSK



What a fabulous win for the Mumbai Indians!!! How good was Pollard...



🎥: IPLpic.twitter.com/jyStICRLre — The Field (@thefield_in) May 1, 2021

Incredible effort by the team to pull that off. All hail the big man from Trini @mipaltan @KieronPollard55 🔥 pic.twitter.com/x30Cp53YAl — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2021

Polly, you’re one of a kind 🐐 Inspirational, superstar, legend 🤩 Proud of you brother 🤗 😘 @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/sfpJgbKgn6 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 1, 2021

It was all about @KieronPollard55! Mega effort from the big man.

Great support from the entire team! 💙🧿 pic.twitter.com/FdFq7aZJIy — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 1, 2021

Hall of fame innings from Kieron Pollard.



One of the greatest T20 batsmen the game has seen, masterminds the second highest ever chase in the IPL - in the blue of Mumbai Indians, against their greatest rivals. #IPL2021 #MIvCSK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 1, 2021

Highest successful run chases in IPL:



224 - RR vs KXIP, Sharjah, 2020

219 - MI vs CSK, Delhi, 2021

215 - RR v DC, Hyderabad. 2008

209 - DD v GL, Delhi, 2017



Previous highest by #MI - 199 vs KXIP, 2017



Previous highest VA #CSK - 206 by KXIP, 2014#IPL2021 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 1, 2021

437 runs: Most in an IPL match between MI and CSK. (8th highest overall in tournament)



219/6: Second highest successful run-chase in IPL (highest successful run-chase by MI).#IPL2021 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 1, 2021

Mumbai Indians scored 100 runs in boundaries in the final 10 overs. #IPL2021 — Clive (@_vanillawallah) May 1, 2021

It's almost unfair that at the end of all this, the losing team gets zero points. But then, it also seems unfair that the winning team gets just two.



Thank you #MIvCSK. An #IPL classic. — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) May 1, 2021

What a game !! My man!!! @KieronPollard55 🙌🏻 you beauty !!‘ great knock from @RayuduAmbati aswell !! #MIvCSK — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 1, 2021

Jaddu was dropped he made it count ,pollard dropped by Faf today made all difference ,in sport it all equalises in the end #MIvsCSK #IPL2021 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 1, 2021

Superb game #VIVOIPL cricket. Kieron Pollard is a legend. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💪💪💪 — Ian bishop (@irbishi) May 1, 2021

That’s a champion team. Wowza — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) May 1, 2021

Wow! I thought I had seen it all,don't have words to express what just happened! What a knock @KieronPollard55 , it's the greatest hitting I have seen in the ipl, Kudos @mipaltan deserved it sheerly on your brilliance! @ChennaiIPL put up a fight but it was a great match #CSKvsMI — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) May 1, 2021

Has there been a cricketer who hurt CSK more than Kieron Pollard?

Runs

Wickets

Catches

And oh those knocks in finals.#MIvCSK — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) May 1, 2021