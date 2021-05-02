Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in their IPL match in New Delhi on Saturday.
Kieron Pollard blazed away to the fastest half-century of the ongoing league, reaching the landmark in 17 balls and remained unbeaten on 87 off 34 balls at the end of the match as he took his side to a remarkable win.
CSK scored 218 for four after being asked to bat and MI were in trouble at 81/3 after 10 overs but then Pollard took charge and almost single-handedly took his side to victory.
Here are some reactions to the epic innings: