India’s upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League away matches against Spain and Germany, scheduled on 15-16 May and 22-23 May respectively, have been postponed due to the current international travel restrictions affecting India because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

FIH, Hockey India as well as the Hockey National Associations of Germany, Spain and Great Britain – since the matches initially planned in London on 8-9 May were also postponed - are currently looking at all potential options to rearrange these matches at a later date.

The International Hockey Federation stated: “On behalf of the global hockey community, we would like to express our support and strong sympathy to the Indian hockey community, as well as their families and friends. At this very hard time for India, a country so much linked to the history as well as the current development of hockey, our thoughts are with all Indian people.”