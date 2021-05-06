Odisha FC roped in football legend David Villa, who has joined the club’s football committee and will head the global football operations of the club.

Villa a World Cup winner with Spain had a stellar career at club and international level. He was part of Barcelona’s 2011 treble-winning team under Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard ended his playing career last year after finishing his stint with Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

After joining Odisha FC’s Football Committee, David Villa expressed, “I will try to bring my experience. Obviously, I didn’t play in India but I played soccer for 20 years as a professional and before that in the academy. And in all of the projects that we [my team] are involved in, I try to give all of my experience that I have in soccer.”

Speaking about the development, OFC CEO Mr. Rohan Sharma said, “It’s an absolute pleasure to welcome David Villa and the DV7 group to the Odisha FC family! It’s crazy to think that when I started watching football I used to see David, on my TV. Now together we are trying to help grow football in Odisha.”

Former Odisha FC Head Coach Josep Gombau and Victor Onate are also associated with David Villa as a part of the DV7 group and have joined the Football Committee. Their role includes advising the coaching staff, improving the Indian and youth players, providing general support to the on-field activities among others.

Odisha FC endured a disappointing campaign in the ISL last season finishing bottom of the pile and will look for immediate improvements in the upcoming season. Odisha would have loved to have Villa as a player but would hope his involvement at board level would help the club from the football perspective.