India’s Sumit Nagal came from a set down to defeat Ukraine’s Sergiy Stakhovsky 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the round of 16 at the Prague Open – an ATP Challenger Tour clay court event – on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, who defeated Czech Republic’s Zdenek Kolar in straight sets in the previous round, showed grit to bounce back strongly against the veteran Ukrainian, 35, after dropping the opener. Stakhovsky is a former top 50 player.

Nagal will take on the winner of the match between Norbert Gombos and Kacper Zuk.

Meanwhile in the men’s doubled draw of the Madrid Open, India’s Rohan Bopanna combined with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov to stun top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in straight sets and reach the quarter-finals of the Masters 1000 tournament.

This was the 41-year-old Bopanna’s first win on the ATP tour in 2021. The Indo-Canadian duo won their round of 16 match 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will take on German duo of Alexander Zverev and Tim Puetz in the quarter-finals.

“A superb victory by #TOPSAthlete tennis player @rohanbopanna and his partner @denis_shapo who beat World #1 men’s doubles pair of Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the @MutuaMadridOpen,” Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.