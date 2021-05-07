Indian wrestler Seema Bisla kept herself in line for Tokyo Games qualification by reaching the semifinals of the World Olympic Qualifiers whereas Nisha Dahiya and Pooja Dihag were ousted from the competition in Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday.

Competing in the 50kg category, Seema lost only two points en route the semifinals, where she will clash with Poland’s Anna Lukasiak for a place in the Tokyo Games.

India are one quota short of matching their overall tally of eight that was achieved in the build-up to the Rio Olympics.

Three Indian women wrestlers have so far qualified for the Tokyo Olympics – Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg).

Men’s free style wrestler Sumit Malik had qualified in the 125kg on Thursday in Sofia and will fight for gold later in the day against Russia’s Sergei Kozyrev, the 2018 Youth Olympic champion.

Seema, who won a bronze at the recent Asian Championship in Almaty, was solid in her defence against Belarus’ Anastasiya Yanotava and logged four points in each of the periods to win 8-0.

The Indian was more dominant against Sweden’s Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren whom she pinned with 43 seconds to spare to win the bout. Seema used her power better and stayed aggressive. She was leading 10-2 when she launched a counterattack to pin her rival.

Nisha (68kg), who was also in quarterfinals, found the immensely powerful Bulgarian Mimi Hristova which she lost by technical superiority. The Bulgarian pulled off a breathtaking four-point throwdown and then followed that with a series of two-pointers after which Nisha could not find a way to break her rival’s defence.

Nisha had won her opening bout by fall against Poland’s Natalia Iwona Strzalka.

Meanwhile, Pooja, the third Indian in the competition, lost out in the 76kg opening bout, losing 3-4 to Lithuania’s Kamile Gaucaite.

(With PTI inputs)