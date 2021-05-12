Manchester City clinched a third Premier League title in four years, as their arch rivals Manchester United slipped up at home against Leicester City on Tuesday.

United were the closest rivals to City but it was a matter of time for Pep Guardiola and Co. Leicester defeated a much-changed United side 2-1 for a crucial win in their top four bid.

Premier League champions Club Wins Winning years Manchester United 13 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13 Chelsea 5 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014–15, 2016–17 Manchester City 5 2011–12, 2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020-21 Arsenal 3 1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04 Blackburn Rovers 1 1994–95 Leicester City 1 2015–16 Liverpool 1 2019–20

City hosted Thomas Tuchel’s side at the Etihad at 1630 GMT just three weeks before they meet again in European club football’s showpiece match, scheduled to be played in Istanbul on May 29. But a defeat in that match meant City had to wait for their celebrations.

City swept aside Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Champions League to give Guardiola the opportunity to win the European crown for the third time as a manager after he won it twice with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

But he had insisted the Champions League final and the meeting in the Premier League on Saturday were not connected.

City moved to the brink of the title with victory over Crystal Palace last weekend. They could have been crowned champions on Sunday last week had second-placed Manchester United lost to Liverpool but that game was postponed after a protest by fans against United’s American owners.

Reaching the Champions League final for the first time is a huge moment in City’s history but their star manager had said retaining the Premier League after Liverpool interrupted his side’s title series last season was his prime focus.

“Always I’ve said the Premier League is the most important title,” he had said before the match against Chelsea.

“Financially for the club, qualification for the Champions League is the most important title, maybe, but there is no doubt what is the most important thing.

“Of course the Champions League is so special, it’s nice, but this one means consistency and many things.”

City beat Tottenham with an Aymeric Laporte header to lift the League Cup last month but Chelsea ended their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple by winning 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

List of Premier League champions Year Champions Winning manager 1992–93 Manchester United Alex Ferguson 1993–94 Manchester United Alex Ferguson 1994–95 Blackburn Rovers Kenny Dalglish 1995–96 Manchester United Alex Ferguson 1996–97 Manchester United Alex Ferguson 1997–98 Arsenal Arsène Wenger 1998–99 Manchester United Alex Ferguson 1999–2000 Manchester United Alex Ferguson 2000–01 Manchester United Alex Ferguson 2001–02 Arsenal Arsène Wenger 2002–03 Manchester United Alex Ferguson 2003–04 Arsenal Arsène Wenger 2004–05 Chelsea José Mourinho 2005–06 Chelsea José Mourinho 2006–07 Manchester United Alex Ferguson 2007–08 Manchester United Alex Ferguson 2008–09 Manchester United Alex Ferguson 2009–10 Chelsea Carlo Ancelotti 2010–11 Manchester United Alex Ferguson 2011–12 Manchester City Roberto Mancini 2012–13 Manchester United Alex Ferguson 2013–14 Manchester City Manuel Pellegrini 2014–15 Chelsea José Mourinho 2015–16 Leicester City Claudio Ranieri 2016–17 Chelsea Antonio Conte 2017–18 Manchester City Pep Guardiola 2018–19 Manchester City Pep Guardiola 2019–20 Liverpool Jürgen Klopp 2020-21 Manchester City Pep Guardiola

