India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has said that former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond, who is currently the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians, has played a major role in shaping his career.

“I met him (Bond) for the first time in 2015. As a child, I had seen him bowl and was always very fascinated by how he used to bowl for New Zealand, and how he used to operate,” Bumrah said in a video shared by the IPL franchise.

“I always try to talk to him even when I am with the Indian team. So, it’s been a good journey, and hopefully, every year I keep learning something new and try to add new things to my bowling. He has played a major role in that. It’s been a great relationship so far, and hopefully, this continues for many many years to come,” he added.

Bumrah, who has played 19 Tests so far, said that Bond has helped him to broaden his horizons on the cricket field.

“When I met him over here, it was a good experience. He helped me a lot to open my mind to different things that I could try on the cricket field. So that was very good and that relationship has only gotten better each and every year,” added the Gujarat pacer.

Bond, on his part, termed Bumrah as the best death bowler in the world.

Seasoned New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult also had words of praise for his compatriot, saying that Bond was a “tremendous thinker of the game and a pretty good tactician.”

“He has been here for a long time, he knows what he is doing and he puts in a lot of work into making sure that the bowlers are well equipped and have got enough information to make some decisions on the day. Yeah, really enjoy working with him,” said Boult, who has played 71 Tests.

