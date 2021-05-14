Finally, a double gameweek that lived up to the billing. With an average score of 83, it was the most productive gameweek of the season as nine players recorded a haul of 15 points or more in GW35.

But the double gameweek that was mainly due to the advancement of fixtures because the FA Cup final this weekend was always going to have an impact on GW36. Four teams, all of whom who played at least twice in GW35 will blank in GW36, leaving FPL managers with plenty to ponder just to field a team of eleven active players.

With Manchester United, Leicester City, Chelsea and Arsenal not playing in GW36, FPL managers must find ways to ship their double gameweek assets and make way for players from other teams involved this weekend.

With FPL season now into its final three gameweeks, FPL managers may look at players who can give them short-term gains without worrying too much about the gameweeks ahead.

Fixture Difficulty

Leeds United and Liverpool have the best run-ins, with West Ham, Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham also having relatively easy games till the end of the season.

However, United blank in GW36 and with the Europa League final on the horizon, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be tempted to rotate. There is a risk of rotation with Chelsea and Manchester City players as well as they will face off in the Champions League final a week after the Premier League season ends.

Liverpool, who have all to play for in these three games, is the team to focus on as Klopp is least likely to rotate and play his full-strength team in every game. Everton and Spurs also have a place in the Europa League to fight for and hence will play most of their top players.

Fixture Difficulty Ratings Team *Combined Difficulty rating for GW 36-38 GW36 opponent GW37 opponent GW38 opponent Arsenal 9 (NA, 3, 3) NA CRY(A) BHA(H) Aston Villa 11 (3, 4, 4) CRY(A) TOT(A) CHE(H) Brighton 12 (4, 4, 4) WHU(H) MCI(H) ARS(A) Burnley 9 (3, 4, 2) LEE(H) LIV(H) SHU(A) Chelsea 10 (NA, 4, 3) NA LEI(H) AVL(A) Crystal Palace 8 (2, 3, 3) AVL(H) ARS(H) LIV(A) Everton 9 (2, 3, 4) SHU(H) WOL(H) EVE(H) Fulham 8 (2, 4, 2) SOU(A) MUN(A) NEW(H) Leeds 6 (2, 2, 2) BUR(A) SOU(A) WBA(H) Leicester 10 (NA, 4, 3) NA CHE(A) TOT(H) Liverpool 6 (2, 2, 2) WBA(A) BUR(A) CRY(H) Man City 9 (4, 2, 3) NEW(A) BHA(A) EVE(H) Man Utd 7 (NA, 2, 3) NA FUL(H) WOL(A) Newcastle 8 (4, 2, 2) MCI(H) SHU(H) FUL(A) Sheffield Utd 7 (3, 2, 2) EVE(A) NEW(A) BUR(H) Southampton 9 (2, 3, 4) FUL(H) LEE(H) WHU(A) Spurs 8 (2, 2, 4) WOL(H) AVL(H) LEI(A) West Brom 11 (4, 4, 3) LIV(H) WHU(H) LEE(A) West Ham 7 (3, 2, 2) BHA(A) WBA(A) SOU(H) Wolves 10 (4, 3, 4) TOT(A) EVE(A) MUN(H) as per official FPL website

The big ins and outs

The fixtures are dictating FPL managers’ choices ahead of GW36 as Leeds and Liverpool players feature predominantly among the most transferred in players. Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also on the list.

Most transferred (in) players ahead of GW36 Position Player Club FWD Bamford LEE MID Son TOT FWD Calvert-Lewin EVE DEF Dallas LEE MID Salah LIV as per official FPL website; updated till Friday afternoon

Leicester forwards Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy alongwith Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes who was the most popular captaincy choice in GW35 are on the way out of their teams. It is no surprise as these teams don’t feature at all in GW36.

Most transferred (out) players ahead of GW36 Position Player Club FWD Iheanacho LEI MID Fernandes MUN FWD Vardy LEI MID Mount CHE DEF Dunk BHA as per official FPL website; updated till Friday afternoon

Top picks for Gameweek 36

Whether you bring them in through transfers or (luckily enough) have them in your squad already, these are the five hottest selections for GW 36:

Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur): The Spurs midfielder is back in form after a bit of a slump midseason and has returned in each of the last six home games. Up against a Wolves side who have been below par this season and have nothing to play for, it can be a good chance for Tottenham to pick up all three points and for Son to continue his great run at home.

Chris Wood (Burnley): With five goals in his last three matches, Wood is the league’s form striker. He is also second in charts for xG(Expected Goals) in the league over the last three weeks. Leeds have tightened up at the back but the defensive improvements have mostly been at home. On the road, Marcelo Bielsa’s men continue to be leaky with no clean sheets in their last nine away matches. Burnley are fourth for xG in the league over the last three weeks so Wood is a good bet for GW36.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool): The Reds right-back was one of the star performers in Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Manchester United in midweek. With two assists to his name, he continued his great recent form. Up against struggling West Brom, Alexander-Arnold who has produced an attacking return in each of his last three away games is a must-have. He is a bonus magnet too recording those extra points in six of his last seven appearances.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton): Everton face struggling Sheffield United and Calvert-Lewin who has hit form in recent weeks is a no brainer. With two goals in four matches after returning from injury, the English forward who has scored sixteen goals this season could add to his impressive tally.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): The Egyptian is joint top scorer in the league and has returned in each of his last five starts in the league. Up against the league’s leakiest defence, expect Salah to get on the scoresheet and give Harry Kane a run for his money in the golden boot race.

Top differential picks for GW36:

Danny Ings (Southampton): With four goals in his last four starts, Ings has hit form after an injury-ravaged season. He scored a brace in midweek win over Crystal Palace and now face relegated Fulham side at home. With less than 7% ownership, he has huge differential potential.

Phil Foden (Manchester City): Leading candidate for Premier League’s young player of the year award, Foden has been brilliant for City. He has returned in each of three starts for Manchester City and in De Bruyne’s absence, Pep Guardiola is likely to go with his young gun against Newcastle United who have struggled defensively all season. A City asset with less than 10% ownership can be explosive at the fag end of the season when you are trying to boost your rank.

Michael Keane (Everton): The Toffees defender is back to full fitness as Carlo Ancelotti’s men have looked really good defensively over the last few weeks. That is likely to continue against Sheffield United this week who are the league’s lowest scorers. Keane is also a threat on set-pieces and has already scored three times this season.

Captaincy Conundrum

With plenty of big guns missing, the captaincy choice this week will be among Liverpool, Manchester City or Tottenham players. But given the Reds’ form on the road, Salah is the leading candidate. He may not have recorded explosive hauls in recent weeks but it seems that is pretty much on the cards and there could be no better place to do it than against West Brom who have the worst defensive record at home in the league.

Son with his record at home is also a strong candidate but Wolves are not a team that leak too many goals so there could be a ceiling to the returns that Son achieves. Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also other choices along with Riyah Mahrez of Manchester City, but you don’t want to be counting on Pep Guardiola’s selections.

But with penalties in his locker, Salah is the best candidate for the captain’s armband especially at a time when he’s chasing the golden boot.

FPL Deadline for GW36: 11:00 pm IST, Friday, May 14, 2021.