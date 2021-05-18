Blank Gameweek 36 was a relatively low-key affair with an average score of 38. After the high-scoring GW35, normalcy was restored in a week that had the most unexpected goalscorer. Alisson Becker’s winning goal for Liverpool was the highlight of the matchweek as his 7% owners got an unlikely ten-point haul.

Gameweek 37 will be a usual matchweek with full quota of ten games that are squeezed into the midweek to allow all teams have fans for their last home game.

Upto 10,000 fans will be allowed in the stadiums from this gameweek onwards and it is a factor that FPL managers may want to take into consideration before making their choices.

Fixture Difficulty

Leeds United, Liverpool and West Ham have the easiest run-ins and with all three teams still in the running for European places, it’s a good time to invest in their players. Both Manchester clubs also have favourable games on paper but with European finals on the horizon, there is a risk of player rotation.

In-form Newcastle United are also a team that must be considered by FPL managers as they face two of the three relegated teams in their final two matches.

Aston Villa have the toughest run-in while Champions League-chasing Chelsea and Leicester also have tricky matches.

Fixture Difficulty Ratings Team *Combined Difficulty rating for GW 37-38 GW37 opponent GW38 opponent Arsenal 6 (3, 3) CRY(A) BHA(H) Aston Villa 8 (4, 4) TOT(A) CHE(H) Brighton 8 (4, 4) MCI(H) ARS(A) Burnley 6 (4, 2) LIV(H) SHU(A) Chelsea 7 (4, 3) LEI(H) AVL(A) Crystal Palace 6 (3, 3) ARS(H) LIV(A) Everton 7 (3, 4) WOL(H) EVE(H) Fulham 6 (4, 2) MUN(A) NEW(H) Leeds 4 (2, 2) SOU(A) WBA(H) Leicester 7 (4, 3) CHE(A) TOT(H) Liverpool 4 (2, 2) BUR(A) CRY(H) Man City 5 (2, 3) BHA(A) EVE(H) Man Utd 5 (2, 3) FUL(H) WOL(A) Newcastle 4 (2, 2) SHU(H) FUL(A) Sheffield Utd 4 (2, 2) NEW(A) BUR(H) Southampton 7 (3, 4) LEE(H) WHU(A) Spurs 6 (2, 4) AVL(H) LEI(A) West Brom 7 (4, 3) WHU(H) LEE(A) West Ham 4 (2, 2) WBA(A) SOU(H) Wolves 7 (3, 4) EVE(A) MUN(H) as per official FPL website

The big ins and outs

Two Manchester United players feature in the top five most transferred in players ahead of GW37. Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes both returned in the DGW and will be a threat against relegated Fulham. GW36’s star performers, Ferran Torres and Harrison Reid are both in demand and so is Mohamed Salah who continues to gain ownership.

Most transferred (in) players ahead of GW37 Position Player Club MID Greenwood MUN MID Torres MCI MID Harrison LEE MID Fernandes MUN MID Salah LIV as per official FPL website; updated till Friday afternoon

Diogo Jota who is out for the season is rapidly exiting teams, so is Ollie Watkins as Aston Villa’s fixtures turn for the worst. The surprise exits are that of Son Heung-min and Jesse Lingard who seem to have tested their owners’ patience after recent blanks.

Most transferred (out) players ahead of GW37 Position Player Club MID Jota LIV FWD Watkins AVL MID Son TOT DEF Dias MCI MID Lingard WHU as per official FPL website; updated till Friday afternoon

Top picks for Gameweek 37

Whether you bring them in through transfers or (luckily enough) have them in your squad already, these are the five hottest selections for GW 37:

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): The Reds are now the league’s form team with three wins in their last three matches putting them right back on track in the race for Champions League spots. Jurgen Klopp’s men also are top in the league for xG(Expected Goals) over the last four matches. Salah has returned in each of his last six starts and against a Burnley side that shipped four goals against Leeds in the last game, the Egyptian is a must-have. Winning the golden boot should also serve as an added motivation for Salah.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): Speaking of the golden boot race, Kane is joint top with Salah at the moment and would want to win the golden boot in what could be his last season with Spurs. He was back on the scoresheet in the last game after two blanks and will fancy scoring against a Villa side that have been poor defensive in recent games. Kane is third on xG charts over the last four gameweeks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool): Liverpool may not be keeping too many clean sheets, but Alexander-Arnold has been in great touch going forward, notching up five assists since GW30. He is also top of the xA (Expected Assists) charts for the last four weeks. He also tops the defenders’ charts for most bonus points this season and there is no reason why that won’t continue against Burnley.

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United): United’s in-form forward over the last few matches, Greenwood will fancy his chances of continuing his hot streak against struggling Fulham at Old Trafford, especially with the fans returning. The young froward has scored six goals since GW30 while also providing an assist during the period. Fulham are the fourth-worst team for xGA (Expected Goals Allowed) over the last four weeks away from home, so expect goals for United and Greenwood.

Raphinha (Leeds United): The Leeds midfielder has reinvigorated his team’s attack since returning to fitness and has provided an assist in each of his last two games. He is starting to look menacing again and is up against a Southampton side who have the worst xGA at home over the last four weeks. Leeds who enjoy their away days can be expected to score some goals at the St. Mary’s.

Top differential picks for GW37:

Joe Willock (Newcastle United): The Arsenal loanee has led Newcastle’s survival charge and has scored five times since GW30. Having established himself as a starter, he has maintained his scoring touch and is a great option for the final two gameweeks as Newcastle face Fulham and Sheffield United. With less than 2% of ownership and with a price of £4.8m, he is a real steal.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool): Mane has had a poor season by his standards but yet poses a threat when he is on the pitch. With Diogo Jota out, Mane is certain to start Liverpool’s remaining two games and FPL managers may want to take a punt on him. With just 6% ownership, he is a great differential option for the run-in.

Edinson Cavani (Manchester United): The Uruguayan will relish the prospect of playing in front of fans for the first time since joining Manchester United and Fulham would perhaps allow him a chance to get on the scoresheet. With little over 6% ownership, Cavani is a great differential option. He is also likely to start against Fulham and could be rested in the next game ahead of the Europa League fina. But his threat is such that he could be a great bet even for one GW.

Captaincy Conundrum

There are a lot of good captaincy options ahead of GW37. Salah, Fernandes and Kane lead the way as their teams face favourable fixtures. Form favours Salah and Kane as Fernandes has just slowed down a bit in recent weeks.

Alexander-Arnold is also a shout for the armband as a differential option along with Greenwood.

With so many good options, picking the best one will be key but also tricky. But overall, Salah, with Liverpool chasing those Champions League spots and also in need to boost their goal difference seems like the best bet.

FPL Deadline for GW37: 9:00 pm IST, Tuesday, May 18, 2021.