The return of fans to Old Trafford was peaceful despite fears of more angry protests against United’s owners the Glazer family.
But any discontent was drowned out by songs of praise for Edinson Cavani in the 15th minute who scored one of the goals of the season so far.
Bruno Fernandes flicked David De Gea’s long ball into Cavani’s path and the Uruguay striker, spotting Alphonse Areola off his line, lofted a gorgeous 40-yard chip over the Fulham keeper.
Unfortunately, the goal that was worthy of winning any game was not enough for United as Fulham equalised through Joe Bryan in the 76th minute to stretch United’s winless run at Old Trafford to three games.
