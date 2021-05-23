Atletico Madrid won La Liga and Luis Suarez won vindication as his goal secured a title-clinching 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid.

Suarez began the season crying after being forced out of Barcelona but ended it with his 21st goal of the season earning Atletico a first league triumph since 2014, this one at the expense of Real Madrid.

When the final whistle blew, the players ran onto the pitch, Suarez underneath a pile of red and white shirts, with Europe’s most nerve-wracking and unpredictable title race finally complete.

Just over a week ago, coach Diego Simeone said this was the “Suarez Zone” and so it proved, the Uruguayan scoring the winner against Osasuna last week to keep the title in Atletico’s hands and then again on the last day to put their name on the trophy.

This is only the second time in 17 years that a team other than Barcelona or Real Madrid have won the title, with Atleti claiming the other one under Simeone in 2014.

H A P P I N E S S ❤️🤍#CampeonesPartidoAPartido pic.twitter.com/5n2arS4H21 — LALIGA CHAMPIONS 🔴⚪️🏆 (@atletienglish) May 22, 2021

Congratulations @atletienglish!



Diego Simeone's men are Liga champions for the first time since 2014. 🏆#UCL pic.twitter.com/xRawYKk5Qg — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 22, 2021

It's hard to beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to the Liga title.



But Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have now done it twice 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7iGPCmVeKv — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 22, 2021

11th title. All of them suffering.



Thanks to Luis Suarez's 21 goals



With an outstanding season of Llorente, Carrasco, Oblak and Savic



With Simeone making even more history at the club@Atleti Spanish Champions



Congratulations!! ⚽🏆👏 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 22, 2021

Atletico Madrid are La Liga champions 🥇 🏆



I'm so happy for Suarez and Simeone 👏🏽👏🏽👌🏽👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/Gp9p3bmsKz — Nkarhi Qavukani Hlomela 🇿🇦 (@NkarhiChauke) May 22, 2021

The two seasons before Diego Simeone joined Atletico, they finished 9th and 7th.



In his nine full seasons in charge, Atletico have never finished outside the top three, winning La Liga twice 🏆🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/JHjAFlmnNy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 22, 2021

Only three Atletico managers have won 2+ LaLiga titles for the club:



🏆🏆 Ricardo Zamora (1940, 1941)

🏆🏆 Helenio Herrera (1950, 1951)

🏆🏆 Diego Simeone (2014, 2021)



Never in doubt. pic.twitter.com/6hWubVJo4t — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 22, 2021

Diego Simeone in 9 1/2 years as Atletico Madrid boss:

-2 La Liga titles

-2 Europa League titles

-1 Copa del Rey

-2 Champions Lge finals



& he’s done it all having to sell some of his best players along the way and having to rebuild.



Incredible longevity and sustained success. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) May 22, 2021

Simeone put his trust in:

-Kieran Trippier who was dropped from the Tottenham starting squad 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

-Marcos Llorente who was a Real Madrid reject 🇪🇸

-Luis Suarez who got forced out of Barca 🇺🇾

Today he won the league with these 3 as one of the most important players in the squad. pic.twitter.com/2QWhTvMjtC — Hashimi🇵🇸 11🏆 (@Hashimi2002) May 22, 2021

Great stuff from Atleti. We all take it for granted that there’s a “big three” these days but that’s only been possible because of Simeone. Two league titles almost a bonus. A brilliant coach. — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) May 22, 2021

Tweet does not exist

2014 🤝 2021



Diego Simeone, Koke and Jose Gimenez are the only three who remain at Atletico from their epic 2013/14 #LaLiga triumph.



All the reaction from last night's title celebrations ⏬ — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 23, 2021

Reporter: "What made you win La Liga?"



Simeone: "Barcelona giving us Luis Suarez."



Reporter: "Any message for Barcelona?"



Simeone: "Yes. I love them. Thank you so much."



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ctLM0t9sPH — Footy Fooligans (@FootyFooIigans) May 22, 2021

They don't have Lionel Messi.



They don't have Karim Benzema.



What they have is an amazing spirit to fight till the last second and give their 200%.



Congratulations to Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone! 👏 pic.twitter.com/t9XzgfQuzv — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) May 22, 2021

Suarez in tears post-match 😢



🗣 “Barca didn't value me and Atletico opened their doors for me. I will always be grateful to this club for trusting in me.”



So happy for him. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/bQoUdwTdQq — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) May 23, 2021

Haven't seen Suarez move with as much purpose as he did in that counter since that day he became public enemy number one for Ghana — Zito (@_Zeets) May 22, 2021

2013: Atletico sign David Villa from Barca and win the league



2020: Atletico sign Suarez from Barca and win the league pic.twitter.com/mXgahbdVtp — IndoBaller (@BallerIndo) May 23, 2021